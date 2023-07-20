Carvana Partners with Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard in Upcoming Campaign To Illustrate the Ease and Fun of its Online Car Buying and Selling

High-Profile Talent Empower Consumers in New National Campaign; Advertising Investment Reflects Forward Momentum For Largest Online Used Auto Retailer

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today announced a significant collaboration with one of Hollywood’s most charismatic couples, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, to show how Carvana’s simple online process has improved the car buying and selling experience making it fair, easy and fun. Kristen and Dax, who are known for their wit and keeping it real with their fans, will play their authentic selves in a series of national commercials and social videos launching this summer that bring to life several scenarios demonstrating how Carvana drives its customers happy.









“Carvana was conceived with the idea that people needed a better way to buy and sell a car, and over the last ten years, that’s what we’ve worked to build,” says Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “With our unique offerings and consumer-friendly benefits, and as we’ve continued to build a stronger, more efficient Carvana, this exciting collaboration and integrated campaign will resonate with and reach even more people.”

Fans will be able to check out the newest Carvana creative on TV and online in the coming weeks, including fun-filled social content when the national campaign launches next month.

Carvana successfully disrupted the auto industry with a proven ecommerce model serving millions of satisfied customers with 2022 revenue of $13.6 billion. Following record-breaking first and second quarters this year, Carvana continues to make progress as it drives towards significant positive unit economics and returning to growth.

