Cart.com Relocates Corporate Headquarters to Houston to Support Growing Scale of Operations

Houston’s Position as a Key Global Port and Hub for Major Business Will Allow the Company to Better Support Its Growing Customer Base of Middle-Market and Enterprise B2B and B2C Customers

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cart.com, a leading provider of unified commerce and logistics solutions that enable merchants to sell and fulfill anywhere, today announced that it has relocated its corporate headquarters back to Houston as the company doubles down on investments to support rapid growth and accelerating customer demand for its logistics technology and commerce infrastructure offerings. Founded in Houston in late 2020, the company now serves 6,000 customers, supports over $8 billion in gross merchandise value and operates 14 omnichannel fulfillment centers nationwide totaling over 8 million square feet of space. Houston’s central location, transportation infrastructure and position as a dynamic business hub will provide the company with the right resources and talent as it continues its unprecedented growth.

“I couldn’t be happier to bring Cart.com back home to Houston as we continue to revolutionize how merchants sell and fulfill products to meet customers anywhere they are,” said Cart.com Founder and CEO Omair Tariq. “The idea for Cart.com was born in Houston and we’ve always maintained a strong local presence with the majority of our executive team and board based here. As our customer mix increasingly moves upmarket and our own needs evolve, I’m confident Houston has what we need as we look towards the next stage of Cart.com’s growth story.”

In late 2021, Cart.com relocated its global corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas, following seven strategic acquisitions and to better support the unprecedented pandemic-fueled growth among many of its ecommerce and direct-to-consumer customers. In just two years, the company has grown both revenue and its fulfillment network footprint by 900% while expanding its customer base to support a broad mix of B2B, B2C and direct-to-consumer customers, including some of the country’s biggest retailers, enterprise merchants and government organizations. The relocation to Houston will facilitate improved connectivity among the company’s seven corporate offices, including international offices in Poland and Mexico, and 14 distribution centers nationwide. The move will also unlock a deeper talent pool as the company augments key back-office functions including accounting, finance, HR and legal in one of the top cities nationally for Fortune 500 companies and talent.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Cart.com home and proud to have one of the country’s fastest-growing unicorns back in Houston,” said Bob Harvey, President and CEO of Greater Houston Partnership. “Cart.com’s homecoming is a testament to why companies repeatedly choose Houston to scale their business with its diverse and dynamic economy along with its unparalleled talent pool that cuts across technology, professional services and global trade. We’re excited to support Cart.com’s continued growth and look forward to the company’s contribution to Houston’s growing tech community.”

Cart.com provides the physical and digital infrastructure that unifies operations across channels and empowers thousands of multichannel merchants to sell and fulfill anywhere their customers are. The company offers a complete suite of digitally driven logistics capabilities, enterprise-grade channel and order management software and expert services to simplify commerce for middle-market and enterprise companies.

