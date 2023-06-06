Carolina Panthers Sign TicketManager as Official Corporate Ticket Management Partner

TicketManager’s tools and technology will be provided to all corporate partners and corporate ticket holders including corporate ticket re-sale powered by Ticketmaster (Club’s exclusive seller of all tickets.)





CHARLOTTE, N.C. & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Committed to delivering full value to corporate partners and corporate ticket holders, the Carolina Panthers today announced a partnership with TicketManager that will ensure those brands and businesses can achieve maximum return on investment.

Panthers corporate customers can now use TicketManager’s convenient and easy-to-use technology to centralize their ticket inventory—including tickets for all other teams and events throughout North Carolina and South Carolina—seamlessly managing requests, distributing tickets to staff and guests, and tracking usage in real-time through reports on which tickets were transferred, to whom and whether they were utilized.

In addition, Panthers partners will be able to recapture the value of any unused tickets through TicketManager’s exclusive partnership with Ticketmaster to sell excess inventory. With All Access re-sale, customers will have access to automatic pricing tools to ensure their tickets are reflective of the market value re-sold with Ticketmaster.

“The Panthers are committed to giving our fans and partners the best experience,” said Jake Burns, Chief Commercial Officer for Tepper Sports and Entertainment, which includes the Carolina Panthers. “Having TicketManager, a leader in helping companies manage tickets, sponsorship assets, and client entertainment, as a partner does just that. TicketManager provides our corporate partners with the best tools and technology to get the most out of their tickets and suites. We’re excited to welcome them as an Official Partner.”

TicketManager CEO and Co-Founder Tony Knopp noted how the partnership helps meet demand for corporate customers. “Brand partners want data, insights, and critical business information that supports and optimizes their investments with sports and entertainment partners.

“Through this new partnership, the Panthers join other professional sports teams that are changing the game—including the Philadelphia Eagles, Texas Rangers, Washington Capitals and Wizards.”

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple technology to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.

About Tepper Sports & Entertainment

Founded by David A. Tepper, Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) includes the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, MLS’ Charlotte Football Club, and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Serving the Carolinas, TSE is committed to making the greater Charlotte metro area the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the region. Bank of America Stadium hosted thirty-nine (39) events in 2022, nearly tripling the number of events at the stadium in 2017 (14). The wide range of events attracted diverse audiences interested in the NFL, MLS, concerts and college football games. In addition to being a top sports and entertainment venue, Bank of America Stadium is a community asset. The stadium served as an early voting site in 2020 and 2022, and as a mass vaccination site in 2021.

