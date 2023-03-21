Carnegie Announces the Acquisition of CLARUS Corporation, a Proven Leader in Community College Marketing

WESTFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Higher education marketing and enrollment strategy leader Carnegie announced today its acquisition of CLARUS Corporation, a pioneer of community college marketing. Carnegie recognizes the vital part community colleges play in higher education and their role in guiding students to the right educational opportunities. Together, Carnegie and CLARUS will be better positioned to serve community colleges and their constituents—promoting the value of education and connecting students with two-year educational opportunities, a goal in line with Carnegie’s own mission.

Carnegie welcomes the CLARUS Corporation as a principal partner in its effort to better serve community colleges and their students while broadening the company’s support of higher education as a whole. This announcement comes on the heels of Carnegie’s latest acquisition of the National Small College Enrollment Conference and the introduction of the company’s Small College Initiative. Carnegie is invested in delivering innovation that meets the needs of the entire higher education community. “CLARUS Corporation has partnered with the community college market for over 30 years, producing remarkable results for this population within higher education,” said Carnegie Chairman Joe Moore. “Their extensive understanding of the community college population is an expertise we are thrilled to add to Carnegie’s deep knowledge of the industry. We look forward to serving this community together.”

CLARUS will continue to lead the community college market as trusted consultants, delivering custom digital, brand, and research services. Clients can look forward to the same resourceful team, high-touch service, and philosophy they have come to rely on from CLARUS—now backed by the strength of Carnegie. In addition to CLARUS-provided services, community college clients will have access to Carnegie’s services in lead generation via CollegeXpress, web development and design, Slate optimization, creative, and strategy to further their enrollment success.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring my 30+ personal years of experience, plus the combined energy and experience of my entire staff, to Carnegie,” said Kathi Swanson, President of CLARUS Corporation. “With Carnegie, we have the opportunity to offer an even larger set of high-quality and innovative services to the community college market.” Carnegie continues to find innovative ways to generate connections between students and colleges, a legacy that began at its founding in 1985. The acquisition of CLARUS Corporation is one more step in furthering that legacy.

Carnegie is backed by New Heritage Capital (“Heritage”), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in and partnering with founder-led businesses. The Carnegie founder-owners partnered with Heritage in 2020 to accelerate growth through organic and M&A initiatives.

About Carnegie



Carnegie (Carnegie Dartlet LLC) is a higher education enrollment marketing and strategy leader that delivers custom marketing and enrollment solutions through integrated research, strategy, digital marketing, lead generation, Slate optimization, Student Search, creative, financial aid optimization, and web development. By generating quality connections between universities and students, Carnegie drives enrollment growth for its clients. Carnegie owns and runs several enrollment and marketing conferences dedicated to serving higher education, including the annual Carnegie Conference, The Connection, and the National Small College Enrollment Conference. Learn more at CarnegieHigherEd.com.

About CLARUS Corporation



CLARUS Corporation is the leader in community college marketing, helping these institutions manage and change constituents’ perceptions, identify market opportunities, and increase enrollment. Through custom digital marketing, research, and branding services, along with a well-honed understanding of its market, CLARUS Corporation delivers enrollment success for community colleges. claruscorporation.com.

About New Heritage Capital



New Heritage Capital is a Boston-based private equity firm with a twenty-year history of partnering with growing, middle market, founder-owned businesses. With its innovative investment structures like the Private IPO®, New Heritage Capital provides founders with a combination of liquidity and growth capital while allowing founders to maintain control of their business. With decades of experience at managing growth, New Heritage Capital gives its partners the strategic, operational and financial guidance to help its companies reach their growth objectives. For more information, please visit: newheritagecapital.com.

