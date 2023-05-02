Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.75 per share, payable on June 1, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2023.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Construction Materials (CCM) and Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is also a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System (COS), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

