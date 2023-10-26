Carl Marks Advisors’ Jeanine Krattiger Appointed to Turnaround Management Association Board of Trustees

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carl Marks Advisors, a leading investment bank providing financial and operational advisory services to middle market companies, today announced that Jeanine Krattiger, a Managing Director at the firm, has been named to the Board of Trustees of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), the premier nonprofit serving corporate renewal and restructuring professionals worldwide.





“We are extremely proud of Jeanine’s accomplishments and would like to congratulate her on this appointment, which underscores her industry leadership,” said Evan Tomaskovic, Managing Partner at Carl Marks Advisors. “Jeanine has played an integral role in refining and accelerating our marketing program while building connections across the restructuring space. Her insight and expertise will be great assets to the TMA as they continue to grow and develop their programs.”

Ms. Krattiger has more than 20 years of experience leading the Carl Marks Advisors’ marketing and communications initiatives. She works closely with firm leadership to achieve operational and financial goals through firm-wide strategic marketing and business development initiatives. Her technical experience includes media relations, strategic marketing campaigns, website development, internal and external communications, charitable contributions and more.

“I am honored to be appointed to the TMA board and look forward to working alongside an exceptional group of peers across the restructuring industry spectrum,” said Ms. Krattiger. “The TMA network has been an invaluable resource for me over the course of my career, providing connections and learning opportunities, and I am excited to give back to the organization.”

About Carl Marks Advisors

Carl Marks Advisory Group LLC (Carl Marks Advisors) is a New York-based investment bank that provides financial and operational advisory services. Our integrated client service teams unite industry, operations, and transaction expertise to create effective solutions in complex situations. Securities are offered through Carl Marks Securities LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. Additional information about Carl Marks Advisory Group LLC and Carl Marks Securities LLC is available at www.carlmarksadvisors.com and www.carlmarkssecurities.com.

