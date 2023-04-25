CareDx Showcases Latest Advances Across AlloSeq Lab Products Portfolio at the 36th European Immunogenetics and Histocompatibility Conference

Posters and Symposium Highlight Utility of AlloSeq for HLA Typing, Organ Transplant Monitoring and Hematopoietic Stem Cell Monitoring

BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it will showcase the latest developments across its AlloSeq®* portfolio during the 36th European Immunogenetics and Histocompatibility Conference taking place April 26-29 in Nantes, France.

“We look forward to participating in this meeting and presenting our latest innovations for the European transplant community with our AlloSeq* portfolio of lab products for research and clinical use pre- and post-transplantation,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “We are committed to advancing the field of immunogenetics and histocompatibility and take great pride in supporting this important event as a platinum sponsor.”

CareDx will be on hand to display its leadership in serving European laboratories, researchers, and clinicians with its best-in-class product portfolio of next-generation sequencing (NGS) based AlloSeq* products, which enables best-in-class care both pre- and post-transplantation.

For pre-transplant, CareDx offers AlloSeq Tx* HLA typing solutions. For post-transplant, CareDx offers AlloSeq HCT* chimerism testing and AlloSeq cfDNA* for labs to assess transplanted stem cells and organ health, respectively. CareDx also provides pre-transplant HLA typing and post-transplant surveillance testing for customers through its service lab in Stockholm, Sweden, for clinical research.

CareDx will sponsor a symposium “Breaking New Ground: Innovative Pre- and Post-Transplant Solutions to Improve Allograft Outcomes” on Thursday, April 27. The event will be moderated by Curtis Lind, CareDx Vice President and Head of R&D products. Panelists and topics include:

Monica Irina Dutescu M,D., Ph.D. , National HLA Laboratory, National Institute of Blood Transfusion Prof. Dr. C.T. NICOLAU Bucharest, Romania: High Resolution HLA Typing with AlloSeq Tx – the Experience of National HLA Laboratory, Bucharest.

National HLA Laboratory, National Institute of Blood Transfusion Prof. Dr. C.T. NICOLAU Bucharest, Romania: Miguel Alcoceba Ph.D. , Department of Haematology, University Hospital of Salamanca (HUS-IBSAL) Salamanca, Spain: Comparison of Next-Generation Sequencing and Short-Tandem Repeats to Monitor Chimerism Analysis.

Department of Haematology, University Hospital of Salamanca (HUS-IBSAL) Salamanca, Spain: Olivier Aubert M.D., Ph.D., Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital – Paris Transplant Group, Paris, France: dd-cfDNA in Allograft Rejection and Risk Assessment.

“I look forward to participating in the CareDx sponsored symposium and showing how its innovative HLA typing solutions represent a strong, efficient, and user-friendly technique for pre-transplant testing, that provides reliable, accurate results. I will also demonstrate how the use of its hybrid capture method can also provide the best coverage, high level of transplant matching and low rates of ambiguity in one product,” said Monica Irina Dutescu, M.D., Ph.D., National Institute of Blood Transfusion, Bucharest.

The following nine AlloSeq* oral presentations and posters will be presented at the meeting.

Title First Author Poster Featuring AlloSeq Tx17 and Hybrid Capture The expanded role of microRNAs in controlling the HLA class I phenotype: Relationship between the 3’ UTR and post-transcriptional Gene Regulation Panagiotis Mallis Oral Detection of HLA-A and HLA-J haplotype diversity from next-generation sequencing data in commercially available samples. Jessica Edwards P100 Identification of the novel HLA-DPB1*02:01:68 allele in a Greek individual Diamanto Kouniaki P127 Identification of the novel HLA-A*01:426 allele in a Greek individual Diamanto Kouniaki P129 Identification of the novel HLA-A*02:09:01:04 allele in a Greek individual Diamanto Kouniaki P130 Featuring AlloSeq HCT Evaluation of the Magelia for automated purification of CareDx AlloSeq HCT kit libraries in the context of post-hematopoietic stem cells transplantation chimerism assessment Coralie Frassati P124 Featuring AlloSeq cfDNA Assay and Software Clinical relevance of cell-free DNA quantification and qualification during the first month after lung transplantation Pascal Pedini Oral Donor specific HLA-DPw antibodies in a highly sensitized kidney transplant recipient – a case report Dolores Hrusovar P74 Results of the 6 Months Post-Transplant Surveillance in patients transplanted with preformed donor-specific anti-HLA antibodies (DSA) by Adding Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA Testing María Lasa-Lázaro P121

*AlloSeq Tx, AlloSeq HCT and AlloSeq cfDNA are available as CE/IVD in the EU and in the U.K., and Research Use Only for the rest of the world. AlloSeq Service is available as Research Use Only. Research Use Only products are not to be used for diagnostic procedures. AlloSeq cfDNA is only available outside of the United States. For local regulatory status, please contact CareDx.

