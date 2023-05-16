CareDx Showcases Digital Health Portfolio at 31st Annual UNOS Transplant Management Forum

CareDx Symposium Addresses Barriers in Access to Transplantation

BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it will showcase its digital health portfolio and host a symposium which addresses barriers in access to transplantation at the 31st Annual UNOS Transplant Management Forum (TMF) taking place May 16-18 in Denver, Colorado. CareDx is the leading Diamond level sponsor of this year’s UNOS TMF.

“Improving the transplant journey is at the heart of everything we do, and we are thrilled to showcase how our investment in cutting-edge digital health solutions is making a meaningful impact across the board with ever-increasing adoption,” said Kashif Rathore, Chief of Patient and Digital Solutions at CareDx. “CareDx is proud to participate in this important yearly forum to demonstrate how our connected set of transplant management solutions enables more cohesive care in the complex transplant ecosystem.”

CareDx will be hosting an interactive symposium, “Increasing Access to Transplant While Managing the Chaos.” This session, led by distinguished specialist Koren Axelrod, Director of Quality at CareDx, will be held May 16 from 12:45pm to 1:30pm MDT, covering the following topics:

Identifying external and internal barriers limiting transplant access to patients

Recognizing the impact of increased transplant access on centers

Digital solutions and partnership development tools (with referring providers, patients and others) to manage this impact

CareDx will be on hand to display its industry-leading suite of innovative transplant management solutions, enabling more cohesive care and efficiency across the transplant pre- and post-transplant journey.

“By leveraging the power of CareDx’s integrated digital health solutions, we’re transforming the way we deliver care, streamlining operational workflows, improving quality metrics, and providing greater access to healthcare services,” said Emilie Burgess, LMSW, Director, Solid Organ Transplant, Medical City Dallas, Medical City Children’s Hospital. “Furthermore, with these tools, we’re also empowering patients to have greater control of their experience, while also giving them a more efficient, effective, and personalized healthcare experience.”

CareDx’s suite of digital health solutions include the AlloCare® mobile health app which is fully integrated with AlloHome® remote patient monitoring and TxAccess® to help track biometrics and better manage the transplant waitlist process, medication adherence, and ongoing education. These digital solutions along with MedActionPlan® PRO streamline communications, facilitate earlier interventions, and empower patients to take greater control of their care. The Transplant Pharmacy provides individualized transplant pharmacy services to help facilitate medication adherence and education, and Ottr® and TransChart® help centers manage transplant workflows to achieve clinical efficiencies, and through the use of XynQAPI® improvements in quality of care and patient outcomes. CareDx also offers HLA Data Systems mTilda, a leading lab information management software (LIMS) for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) laboratories.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

