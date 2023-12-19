CareDx Joins Forces with the National Foundation for Transplants to Improve Post-Transplant Medication Adherence

CareDx Expands Reach of its Transplant Pharmacy Services by Offering NFT Patients Help in Navigating the Complexity of Immunosuppression Medications and Adherence

BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it is joining forces with the National Foundation for Transplants (NFT) in offering its Transplant Pharmacy services to NFT patient members to help them manage the complexity of post-transplant medication adherence.





Medication regimens for organ transplant patients are highly complex, and non-adherence is one of the leading causes of organ transplant graft loss. NFT will be introducing CareDx’s Transplant Pharmacy services to its broad network including thousands of transplant patients.

“CareDx is proud to collaborate with the National Foundation for Transplants, a group that shares our mission to improve the transplant patient journey and access to life-saving organs,” said Kashif Rathore, Chief of Patient and Digital Solutions at CareDx. “Our Transplant Pharmacy team looks forward to serving more patients by expanding its reach to NFT’s membership and providing them with greater support in adhering to complex medication schedules once they’ve been given the precious gift of life.”

CareDx’s Transplant Pharmacy team provides individualized transplant pharmacy services for patients at multiple transplant centers located throughout the United States. Dedicated to patient care and medication adherence, the pharmacy coordinates benefits to reduce out-of-pocket costs and ensures patients receive personalized care with regular touch points.

“We look forward to working with CareDx as we advocate for transplant patients and the thousands of people on organ transplant waiting lists,” said Jared Wall, President, and CEO of National Foundation for Transplants. “Our goal is to ensure nothing stands in the way of a patient’s chance to receive lifesaving care, and we believe that CareDx’s Transplant Pharmacy services will help our patients navigate one of the biggest challenges facing transplant patients—medication access, education, and adherence.”

About The National Foundation for Transplants

The National Foundation for Transplants focuses on providing fundraising expertise and advocacy for transplant patients, being a program resource for medical professionals, promoting organ and tissue donation, and supporting innovative solutions and lifesaving treatments. Since 1983, the National Foundation for Transplants has generated $82 million in fundraising and support for more than 4,000 transplant patients every year. Learn more at https://transplants.org/.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

