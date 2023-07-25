CareDx Acquires MediGO, an Organ Transplant Supply Chain and Logistics Company

MediGO Platform Aims to Improve Access to Donated Organs and Shorten Transplant Wait Times

Acquisition Expands CareDx Digital Health Portfolio and Establishes Footprint in OPO Market

BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers — today announced the acquisition of MediGO, Inc. in a strategic move to expand its digital health portfolio to serve the organ procurement organization (OPO) market while also bolstering its pre-transplant offerings aimed at shortening transplant wait times and increasing access to donated organs.





“MediGO shares our patient-centric mission to improve the transplant journey and brings a wealth of expertise to CareDx. By leveraging our combined strengths, we will drive operational efficiencies, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value to the transplant ecosystem by addressing the serious organ transplant shortage,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “The MediGO acquisition is in line with our mission, long-term growth strategy, and we’re excited to invest in this best-in-class offering that is well-proven and rapidly gaining adoption.”

MediGO is dedicated to combatting the challenges surrounding access to donated organs by digitally transforming donation and transplantation workflows to increase organ utilization and save more lives. Its comprehensive software platform optimizes complex logistics from referral to recovery and during the critical movement of organs and teams, giving OPOs and transplant centers the ability to unify decentralized stakeholders, coordinate resources, and make vital decisions with the goal of increasing organ utilization and improving equity and access to transplantation.

“We are thrilled to join forces with CareDx. CareDx and MediGO hold shared values and a mission to deliver transformational solutions that improve the transplant patient journey,” said Scott Plank, Executive Chairman and Founder of MediGO. “Combining MediGO’s network, real-time data, and predictive analytics with CareDx’s digital health platform capabilities, we are better poised to deliver next-generation data-driven patient solutions. With MediGO’s people and technology solutions and CareDx, we expect to make a greater impact through this collaboration. We look forward to expanding our current offerings to OPOs, couriers, and hospitals, and scaling the organ transplant system to deliver lifesaving organs and better outcomes for all who need them.”

“We’re beyond excited that MediGO is joining CareDx. This synergistic partnership combines research-driven innovation and the best of clinical care. It’s an important step that will drive quality and critical access to transplantation for future generations of patients in need,” said Dr. Joseph Scalea, Co-founder, and Chief Medical Officer of MediGO, and Professor of Surgery at the Medical University of South Carolina.

MediGO‘s innovative healthcare supply chain technology and software solutions have been recognized by Edison Awards and Fast Company for their disruptive technology and are powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning. At the end of 2022, MediGO became a recipient of the National Kidney Foundation Innovation Fund Investment.

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements related to CareDx, Inc., including statements regarding the potential benefits and results that may be achieved with the acquisition of MediGO. These forward-looking statements are based upon information that is currently available to CareDx and its current expectations, speak only as of the date hereof, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks that CareDx does not realize the expected benefits of MediGO and its acquisition; risks related to the integration of MediGO; general economic and market factors; and other risks discussed in CareDx’s filings with the SEC, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed by CareDx with the SEC on February 27, 2023, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 filed by CareDx with the SEC on May 10, 2023, and other reports that CareDx has filed with the SEC. Any of these may cause CareDx’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by CareDx’s forward-looking statements. CareDx expressly disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, or undertaking to update or revise any such forward-looking statements.

