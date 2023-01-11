CardioSolution Announces New Regional Chief Medical Officers

These appointments will assist in providing underserved patients with critical cardiovascular care across the nation.

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CardioSolution, a leading comprehensive cardiovascular service line provider, recently announced two new appointments to its Regional Chief Medical Officers (RCMO) team of board-certified interventional cardiologists. As the newest members of the RCMO team, Alan Berger, M.D. and Jasdeep Dalawari, M.D. will work to further expand lifesaving cardiac care to rural regions nationwide, as part of the organization’s ongoing efforts and forward-thinking approach in providing the gold standard for hybrid outsourced cardiology solutions in the U.S.





In their new roles, Drs. Berger and Dalawari will operate within specific hospitals to expand quality programming and serve as subject matter experts regarding the clinical practice of interventional cardiology. They will also provide cross-over support, and act as mentors and supervisors across local facility administration and clinical teams, providing process guidance and helping to develop departmental structure. Additionally, RCMOs lead key initiatives with the goal of establishing a foundation on which world class cardiac services can be developed, while also promoting a sense of community amongst the medical staff.

“Both Drs. Berger and Dalawari will play pivotal roles in helping to shape the future of not only CardioSolution, but also the facilities and hospitals they serve,” said Chief Medical Officer Brad Serwer, M.D. “Each possess extensive clinical and administrative expertise, which will support the organization’s commitment of delivering the highest level of cardiac care to our clients and patients.”

Dr. Berger joined CardioSolution in 2022 after a distinguished career in academic medicine at the University of Minnesota, where he held the positions of Associate Professor of Medicine, Director of Quality and Outcomes, and Associate Director of both Clinical Research and Cardiovascular Clinical Informatics. He is board certified in cardiology and interventional cardiology and completed his cardiology fellowship at Georgetown University and his interventional cardiology fellowships at Georgetown and Yale Universities.

Dr. Dalawari joined CardioSolution in 2018 after 10 years in private practice. He holds a Master of Science degree in Health Administration from Virginia Commonwealth University, and is board certified in multiple specialties including cardiovascular diseases, interventional cardiology, and endovascular medicine. Additionally, Dr. Dalawari has a forensic practice that meets at the intersection of law and medicine.

As one of seven category-leading companies in the Ingenovis Health portfolio, CardioSolution contributes to the organization’s ecosystem of opportunities by advocating for providers and offering career optimization across the family of brands. These newest appointments further advance the mission and brand purpose of building a home for healthcare talent, dedicated to helping providers grow, thrive and advance in their careers.

About CardioSolution



Since 2011, CardioSolution has been developing and delivering customized cardiovascular service lines to hospitals across the country. This physician-led organization brings cardiology solutions to rural and regional hospitals and health systems and expands access to urgent heart care to millions of patients nationwide. CardioSolution employs more than 100 physicians and clinical support staff in more than 30 communities across 19 states, and lives within the Ingenovis Health family of brands. For more information, visit cardiosolution.com.

About Ingenovis Health



Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare, combining the power of industry-leading workforce solutions providers and a technology-forward approach to advance the delivery of critical healthcare clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio include Trustaff Travel Nurses, Fastaff Travel Nursing, HealthCare Support, U.S. Nursing Corporation, VISTA Staffing Solutions, Springboard Healthcare, and CardioSolution. For more information, visit ingenovishealth.com.

