Captiv8 Partners with The Brandr Group to Provide Analytics, Reporting and Performance Measurement for NIL Group Licensing Campaigns

TBG, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, partners with more than 80 universities to manage, administer and create group rights opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. With decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands, TBG has previously managed group rights programs for the NFL, NBA and MLB players associations in college. This new partnership unlocks the opportunity for brands to feature student-athletes’ NIL in branded content, co-branded with the logos and marks of TBG’s partner universities.

The Brandr Group will leverage the Captiv8 platform for its discovery and reporting capabilities to gain further insight into the social media performance of student-athletes participating in group licensing opportunities. Through Captiv8’s first-party data, TBG will have access to performance metrics, audience data and robust campaign reporting to showcase the value of activating student-athletes in brand partnerships.

“Our agreement with The Brandr Group will allow us to continue to integrate student-athletes into the creator economy. Captiv8’s brand partners can now leverage group rights to develop co-branded campaigns and creative with some of the highest engaging creators on the internet, student-athletes. Content created in tandem with TBG will allow us to deepen our connection with consumers and drive them further down the funnel using organic & paid distribution,” said Vice President of Business Strategy and Success, Bryce Adams.

“Captiv8 shares our mindset of making the student-athlete our priority within Name, Image and Likeness opportunities,” said Hunter Haynes of The Brandr Group. “Captiv8 brings a wealth of knowledge and connections that will help create value for both their brand partners and to the student-athletes themselves when combined with our portfolio of thousands of student-athletes who have opted- in at 80-plus schools and universities.”

Captiv8 is a leading influencer marketing platform that enables brands to connect and engage with content creators on a global scale. With its comprehensive suite of tools and advanced analytics, Captiv8 empowers businesses to create data-driven influencer strategies and drive impactful campaigns. Captiv8’s commitment to innovation, efficiency, and delivering exceptional value has earned it the trust of numerous enterprise customers and industry accolades. For more, visit Captiv8.com.

The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency powered by a team with decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands. TBG has emerged as the leading agency in group licensing programs, with rights to over 80 college athletic programs and their student-athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness category, including the biggest brands in college athletics. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. For more information, please visit tbgusa.com.

