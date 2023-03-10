Capitolis Announces Further Progress in the Expansion of its Capital Marketplace Business

On the heels of its security-based swap dealer registration, Capitolis’ subsidiary has submitted an application to become a registered broker-dealer in anticipation of new products

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capitolis, the technology company reimagining financial markets, announced that its subsidiary, Capitolis Global Broker Dealer LLC, has applied to become a broker-dealer. This is the next step in Capitolis’ journey to provide innovative solutions to the market in order to keep the capital markets both safe and vibrant. This application is currently being reviewed and subject to approval by the necessary regulatory bodies.

At the beginning of this year, Capitolis announced its subsidiary, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC (CLGM), was conditionally registered as a security-based swap dealer (SBSD) in support of its ground-breaking equity swap financing solution. Its next pursuit in standing up a broker-dealer will allow Capitolis to launch additional products that have been in development for quite some time.

“The registration of a broker-dealer, on the back of our introduction of an SBSD, will allow us to expand our product offerings and propel our already strong momentum,” said Gil Mandelzis, Founder & CEO of Capitolis. “Both initiatives have been in the making for a very long time, led by our team and advisors, and we are exceptionally grateful for their hard work and brilliance.”

The Company has also announced that David Lamb, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer, has informed them that he intends to retire later this year, after a successful 26-year career in various capacities across the financial services industry. David has been with the Company from the early days and led the establishment of its robust risk management and compliance infrastructure. He was also instrumental in establishing Capitolis’ SBSD and broker-dealer initiatives. David will continue to fully perform his current responsibilities until later this year while Capitolis is actively working to identify his successor.

“I’m humbled by what I’ve been able to see Capitolis accomplish over the past six years. I am proud of the robust infrastructure we have built for managing compliance and risk,” Lamb said. “It’s been amazing building innovative solutions for important parts of the capital markets infrastructure. Planning towards my retirement has been a long time in the works, and I am excited to begin that chapter of my life later this year, however I’m going to truly miss the incredible people I work with every day.”

“Dave is an incredible friend,” said Mandelzis. “He was part of the early ideation process to develop the vision for Capitolis well before we even started the company and joined us a short while after we began operating. We are grateful for all he’s done to stand up the necessary infrastructure around compliance and risk for Capitolis, along with the work he has contributed to enable our recent SBSD registration and broker-dealer application filing—both meaningful undertakings that have taken a lot of time and effort to achieve. With those behind us, I am very happy for Dave as he works toward a well-deserved retirement later this year.”

While Capitolis actively works to identify David’s successor, he will continue to fully perform his current responsibilities.

ABOUT CAPITOLIS

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company reimagining how capital markets operate by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks – and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services from our offices in New York, London, and Tel Aviv. Capitolis was recently named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023 as well as Crain’s 2022 Best Places to Work in New York City list. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

