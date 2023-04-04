Capillary Technologies acquires Brierley; gains momentum to become the best loyalty solutions provider globally

Capillary’s acquisition of Texas-headquartered Brierley+Partners will help it strengthen its position in the US by leveraging Brierley’s 30+ years of industry leadership and expertise

DALLAS & BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capillary Technologies, a global customer loyalty and customer engagement SaaS platform, today announced the acquisition of Texas-headquartered Brierley+Partners, a globally recognized leader in loyalty technology, strategy, and execution. This is Capillary’s fifth acquisition globally and second in the United States which signifies its growing footprint in the North American market.

Capillary’s enterprise-ready AI-powered SaaS platform drives consistent business growth and establishes enduring brand relationships with 1Bn+ customers across multiple industries. Named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Loyalty Technology Solutions, Q1 2023 report, Capillary scored highest in the Current Offering category.

Brierley+Partners is a well-respected name in the loyalty and customer engagement space, with over 30 years of experience in the industry and multiple citations on The Forrester Wave™ Reports on Loyalty Technology and Services. The company has built a strong reputation for providing differentiating loyalty solutions that help brands increase customer engagement and retention. Brierley’s expertise in this area will be a valuable addition to Capillary Technologies’ existing capabilities. With the acquisition, Capillary will be able to:

– Deliver exponential value to global enterprise brands looking to improve customer engagement and drive loyalty as an outcome

– Leverage Brierley’s Emotional Loyalty Quotient to help brands discover the right balance on how to uniquely win the hearts and minds of the customers

– Expand its highly advanced customer loyalty platform with Brierley’s decades of industry leadership and expertise

– Expand on its partner-first approach with additional product capabilities and partnership networks

– Accelerating digital transformation for business growth through AI and delivering the next generation of customer experience

– Deliver on the combined mission of making clients’ customer relationships dramatically more profitable

Speaking about the acquisition, Sameer Garde, CEO of Capillary Technologies, said, “We are excited to welcome Brierley to the Capillary family! Brierley’s vision of empowering consumers through brand experiences that make relationships personal and meaningful, aligns well with Capillary’s vision of becoming the best loyalty company in the world. Brierley’s extensive industry expertise will be a valuable asset for us as we continue to increase our footprint in the US market. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible customer engagement and loyalty solutions to our clients.”

Aneesh Reddy, Founder, Managing Director, and Vice Chairman at Capillary Technologies said, “This is a monumental milestone in Capillary’s journey as we acquire one of the most reputed companies in the global loyalty space. Brierley+Partners has some of the best people in the loyalty space and combining forces with the firm will help take Capillary’s offering to the next level, especially in the North American and Japanese markets.”

Bill Swift, CEO of Brierley, added, “We are thrilled to be joining Capillary Technologies. We believe that our combined expertise will enable us to provide our clients with even more innovative and effective loyalty and customer engagement solutions through Capillary’s next-generation SaaS platform. We are excited to work together to help our clients build stronger, more meaningful relationships with their customers.”

Capillary Technologies has grown 3.5x times in the US since the acquisition of Persuade in 2021, and this acquisition is a significant step forward in its growth strategy in North America. Along with the mention as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ Report for Loyalty Technology Solutions, this acquisition catapults Capillary to the top of the pack and makes it the loyalty platform of choice for enterprise brands across the globe.

About Capillary Technologies

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia, in particular, South East Asia. Capillary is an end-to-end customer loyalty platform that offers a comprehensive view of consumers, and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering 100+ loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary works with 250+ brands including the likes of Tata, PUMA, Shell, Al-Futtaim, Petron, Domino’s, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer. With a massive reach of 1Bn+ consumers and processing 5Bn+ annual transactions, the company has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Ventures, and Filter Capital. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com.

About Brierley

Brierley is the industry leader — transforming loyalty around the world. The company’s focus is turning client challenges into successful and profitable loyalty program solutions. Brierley brings together innovative thought leadership, unparalleled expertise, and advanced technologies to help brands win customers’ hearts and minds. For more information, visit www.brierley.com

