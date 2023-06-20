Capillary Shines Bright at International Loyalty Awards 2023, Garnering Six Prestigious Awards

LONDON & MINNEAPOLIS & BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Capillary Technologies, a global leader in customer engagement and loyalty solutions, proudly announces its success at the esteemed International Loyalty Awards. The company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence has garnered them six prestigious accolades at this year’s International Loyalty Awards, an annual event that recognizes and pays tribute to brands building lasting and profitable customer relationships.

Held in London for 2023, ILA brings together the leaders in loyalty, to celebrate innovation, creativity and brilliance. Capillary Technologies won three awards and two commendations for work with its esteemed customers like Jotun, Vishal Mega Mart, Shell Go+ and Al-Futtaim Group. Joe Doran, SVP of Loyalty, Capillary Technologies was recognized under the 30 under 40 list of Loyalty Royalty, awarded to incredible talent flourishing in the loyalty space. Here’s the list of awards for Capillary:

1. “Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty” for Jotun

2. “Best Loyalty Programme of the year – Food Retail & Non Retail” for Vishal Mega Mart

3. “Regional Winner Asia including the Indian sub-continent and all areas East” for Vishal Mega Mart

4. 30 Under 40: Joe Doran, SVP of Loyalty, Capillary Technologies

5. Highly Commended: Al-Futtaim Group, Blue Rewards

6. Highly Commended: Shell Go+, Shell Indonesia

The Loyalty Awards 2023 covered 18 categories in all and were adjudicated by judges from across the world. The winners were announced at a gala awards dinner held at Old Billingsgate in London, UK recently.

Sameer Garde, CEO of Capillary Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s achievements, stating, “We are absolutely thrilled and honored to have such great recognition at the International Loyalty Awards this year. We’ve been relentlessly helping our clients achieve three key outcomes: dramatically reducing CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost), increasing ROI on loyalty programs, and demonstrating ROI via analytics. And these awards are a testament to value that our customers are deriving through the Capillary platform and the team’s consultancy practice. We are proud and excited to keep serving our customers better and driving many more such results!”

Dian Kusumadewi, Vice President of Mobile Marketing at Shell said, “Listening to what consumers seek and need is at the heart of what we do, and that fueled us to take the leap of faith to move our Loyalty platform from card-based to app-based last year. The result has been amazing, we tripled member active rate and accelerated member acquisition tremendously from bringing in compelling offers that delight consumers, thanks to Capillary and all the stakeholders involved.”

Huynh Tran Nam, Marketing Director of Jotun Vietnam stated, “This award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to our partners/ painters. By blending the excitement of gamification, we’ve experienced unparalleled levels of engagement and deeper connections with our valued partners/ painters. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to them and solidifies our position as industry leaders. We are deeply grateful for the remarkable honor and will continue to push boundaries and set new benchmarks with gratitude and enthusiasm.”

Gunender Kapur, Investor CEO at Vishal Mega Mart said, “Vishal Mega Mart is on a mission to make aspirations affordable for all its customers. When we launched our loyalty program ‘Shop for Free’ back in 2012, we were amongst the first few that went mobile only. Since then, we have grown to become one of the largest programs with 100M+ satisfied shoppers who visit our ever increasing number of stores across the length and breadth of the country. We have leveraged analytics at scale to deliver value to our shoppers. Our campaigns are personalized for individual shoppers based on their preferences of when and what they buy, helping us fulfill their aspirations. We are proud to partner with Capillary Technologies. They clearly understand our mission, and have enabled us to engage effectively with our shoppers.”

“Receiving the ‘Best Long-Term Loyalty Initiative Award’ is an honour that underlines our commitment to customer satisfaction and loyalty,” said Himanshu Shrivastava, Chief Technology Officer at Al-Futtaim Group. “Through our partnership with Capillary Technologies, we’ve designed the Blue Rewards program to provide significant value and experiences to our customers, cementing their loyalty to our diverse portfolio of brands. The recognition from the International Loyalty Awards is a strong validation of our strategy and execution, and it motivates us to continue innovating for the benefit of our valued customers.”

Speaking about the 30 under 40 Loyalty Royalty recognition, Joe Doran, SVP of Loyalty at Capillary said, “It is extremely exciting to be included in this list of digital innovators & loyalty ambassadors across globally-recognized companies. Capillary is the global leader in loyalty and truly enables its leaders to be trusted advisors, delivering on brand promises built on data strategies & custom loyalty experiences. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to our clients as we continue to push the boundaries of loyalty and digital solutions. Cheers to the future of loyalty!”

These recognitions come on the back of an eventful 2023 for Capillary- Firstly, Capillary was named a Leader on the Forrester Wave for Loyalty Technology Solutions Q1, 2023 Report. Post this, Capillary announced the acquisition of Texas-based Brierley and then went on to announce a $45 million Series D fund raise. Most recently, the company acquired US and UK based Tenerity’s Digital Connect Assets to strengthen Capillary’s rewards network and is now firmly poised to become the best loyalty company in the globe.

About Capillary Technologies

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, the Middle East, and Asia, in particular, South East Asia. Capillary is an end-to-end customer loyalty platform that offers a comprehensive view of consumers, and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering 100+ loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary works with 250+ brands including the likes of Tata, PUMA, Shell, Al-Futtaim, Petron, Domino’s, Kanmo Group, and Marks & Spencer. With a massive reach of 1Bn+ consumers and processing 5Bn+ annual transactions, the company has the backing of Warburg Pincus, Sequoia Capital, Avataar Ventures, and Filter Capital. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com.

Contacts

Jubin Mehta



Head of Corporate Communications



jubin.mehta@capillarytech.com