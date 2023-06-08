Canva Opens New Flagship Campus in Austin

Founders Melanie Perkins, Cameron Adams and Cliff Obrecht arrive in Austin, Texas, to open the company’s flagship campus as Canva continues to experience accelerated growth worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canva, the world’s only all-in-one visual communication platform, today unveiled a new flagship campus in Austin, Texas, just two weeks after opening its first European campus in London. The increase in the company’s physical footprint comes as Canva continues to experience accelerated growth and adoption among teams, workplaces and schools.





Today, there are more than 135 million people using Canva’s platform every month – a figure that has nearly doubled in the last year. Home to the company’s sales and success teams, the growing Austin team, which is made up of 105 employees, will focus on accelerating Canva’s impact in the enterprise market. The company also looks to increase its global headcount by an additional 1,300 people by the end of the year.

The announcement of the company’s new campus coincides with the surging impact that visual communication is having on teams and workplaces. According to Canva’s 2023 Visual Economy Report, visual communication has never been more important for teams looking to unlock better communication, collaboration and creativity at work. The study surveyed more than 1,600 business leaders from the ​US, UK and Australia about how they’re ​approaching design principles to drive ​business efficiency, creativity, audience ​engagement and greater economic impact, revealing visual communication has become a business imperative.

The last two years in particular have seen Canva rapidly expand its presence amongst major US brands, including Zoom, FedEx, Starbucks and Salesforce, who have adopted Canva’s all-in-one visual communication platform to manage their visual communication at scale. Canva’s new Austin campus will play an important role in the company’s continued adoption in the enterprise.

Canva’s Growing US Footprint

Spanning 2,322 square meters, the new Austin campus has been fitted out with a commercial kitchen and team serving daily breakfast and lunch. It will also include a photography and recording studio, a cafe and bar stocked with local suppliers such as Creature Coffee, Hi Sign Brewing and Blue Owl Brewery.

The space will feature colorful artworks sourced from local artists and galleries such as Sage Studio, Vaughn Gallery and Art from the Streets, plenty of outdoor and indoor spaces for team, community and nonprofit events, parents suites, a steel offset smoker for classic Texas barbecues, and a gym for team fitness. For employees who want to showcase their creativity, Canva is also reserving space called a ‘Canvanauts Creations Wall’ for anyone to showcase their art, designs and side-hustles.

Central to the city’s artists and creatives in the vibrant eastside of Austin, Canva also shared plans to contribute to the growth of the local community through initiatives such as hosting design workshops for local creatives and partnering with local nonprofits for team volunteering with organizations such as Central Texas Foodbank, Habitat for Humanity, The Trail Conservancy and Our Shared Kitchen.

“From creating unique spaces that strive to balance flexibility with meaningful moments of in-person and online connection, to creating opportunities to host design workshops or volunteer at local nonprofits – our new Austin campus marks an exciting milestone as we continue building our presence across the United States to deliver on our mission to empower the world to design,” said Jennie Rogerson, Global Head of People, Canva.

The opening of the Austin Campus brings Canva’s real estate portfolio to a total of eight campuses across the globe, having recently unveiled its first European campus in London and a new campus in Melbourne, Australia.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

