Canva Launches New Canva for Districts Product as Education Usage Surges

Founders Melanie Perkins, Cameron Adams and Cliff Obrecht introduce Canva for Districts product at education event hosted at the company’s new flagship Austin campus

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Canva, the world’s only all-in-one visual communication platform, today added to its rapidly expanding portfolio of products with the launch of Canva for Districts, just two months after the launch of its Canva for Campus product aimed at colleges and universities. The launch of Canva for Districts comes as Canva’s education usage surges, with school adoption increasing more than 5 times in the last year alone.





Canva for Districts brings new ways for large school districts to communicate and collaborate visually, counting major districts including X as initial adopters. Today, more than 45 million teachers and students use Canva’s education products – an accelerating figure that has nearly doubled since 2022.

About Canva for Districts

Canva for Districts provides entire school districts with completely free access to Canva’s suite of education tools. From lesson plans and classroom posters to infographics and certificates, Canva has become an invaluable tool for under-resourced and overtaxed teachers who need a user-friendly solution without the burden of a steep learning curve. The launch coincides with a surge in demand for visual communication in the classroom, with more than 600,000 schools across the globe now embracing Canva for learning.

Canva for Districts combines the best of Canva’s Visual Suite including Presentations, Documents, Websites, Video and Print with a number of specialized features designed for learning at scale.

This includes such features as:

Easy district-wide access and rollout options with Single Sign-On (SSO)

School Brand Kits for the effortless management of school brands

Centralized account provisioning and publishing controls

Seamless integration with Learning Management Systems such as Google Classroom

Free professional development resources

Dedicated district set-up to see the full potential of visual communication in the classroom

“Canva is an indispensable tool for teachers who want to spark creativity, ingenuity and boundless imagination from their students,” said Cameron Adams, Canva’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. “Canva for Districts is yet another way for us to keep democratising design, and there has never been a more apt and enthusiastic audience than the education community. There are already more than 45 million educators and students using Canva every month, so we’re excited about the new levels of impact we will now have in the classroom.”

Nearly three million teachers and students from districts, including the Austin Independent School District, Fairfax County Public Schools and Wichita Public Schools, have been engaged in Canva for Districts in the last few months ahead of today’s official public launch.

“This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity to provide the many students we serve with cutting-edge learning tools at no cost,” said Rob Dickson, Chief Information Officer for Wichita Public Schools. “Our innovative teachers and staff now have free access to a powerful new platform that inspires creativity, engages 21st century learners, and empowers students with the skills of tomorrow.”

Canva’s Education Event

Canva shared news of Canva For Districts at the opening of its Austin, Texas campus this week, where it hosted a series of events for local education communities. This included a number of hands-on learning activities and design workshops for educators, as well as presentation with our founders. The company’s physical footprint is growing – in addition to the new Austin office, the company recently introduced its first European campus in London, and a new campus in Melbourne, Australia earlier this year. Canva now has 8 offices worldwide and is currently looking to increase its global headcount by more than 1,300 people by the end of the year.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications and collaboration platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, documents, websites, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.

