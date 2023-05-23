Cantaloupe Moves to AWS Cloud Services As It Expands Globally

Cantaloupe Collaborates with AWS to Drive More Innovation, Support, Reliability and Flexibility to Power Self-Service Commerce

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CTLP #cantaloupeinc—Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, has teamed up with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to use the AWS cloud services and AWS as its preferred provider to handle its more than $2 billion in annual transactions in the micro-payments space. This collaboration will streamline manual processes and better optimize the platform to expand globally.

“The move to AWS has given us the flexibility to configure and manage our own platform without the requirement of someone to prepare hardware for us,” said Gaurav Singal, chief technology officer of Cantaloupe, Inc. “Having AWS as the backbone of our service delivery gives us high elasticity and scalability within the cloud, anywhere in the world. With AWS, we are better positioned to expand internationally.”

With Cantaloupe’s move to AWS, its customers are no longer reliant on one geographic region managing critical parts of its device infrastructure. Instead, Cantaloupe is able to create greater redundancy with a more pragmatic approach. This move also enables Cantaloupe to have a more solid foundation as the company modernizes and enhances its platform, as well as expands globally. AWS offers a wide variety of additional tools to support Cantaloupe’s unique business needs and enables Cantaloupe the ability to deliver to its customers the best and most reliable product for self-service commerce. This also helps ensure that Cantaloupe can manage its IoT devices all in the cloud, through Cantaloupe’s own strong cloud-based platform.

“We’ve experienced nearly zero downtime in AWS since the migration,” Gaurav Singal noted. “In fact, we are seeing performance and process improvements across the board. Where it would have previously taken our systems over three hours to go through complex payment workflows, now these same processes often take just 30 minutes to complete. Within our self-service commerce operations, we have increased productivity due to less time spent on infrastructure support and monitoring, and our teams can evaluate and implement AWS features to reduce costs even more. Our teams are happier with a more stable environment and are enjoying a better quality of life with fewer issues and stresses they had to intercept in the past.”

“AWS provides the secure and reliable infrastructure that Cantaloupe needs to serve retail customers of all sizes and help them reach shoppers through digital promotion and loyalty programs,” said Rich Geraffo, vice president of North America at AWS. “With more than 25,000 customers globally, and over one million active IoT and payment devices, Cantaloupe will use AWS’s broad functionality to help retailers monitor point-of-sale devices, optimize their inventory, and innovate new solutions that help improve the shopping and payment experience.”

To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., and its cloud-based platform, utilizing AWS, visit cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce. Cantaloupe is transforming the self-service industry by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies to operators of micro markets, car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements, and more can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com, explore the Cantaloupe Blog, listen to the podcast UR Tech Insiders, or follow via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

