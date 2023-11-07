Cantaloupe, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MALVERN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:





On Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Ravi Venkatesan, CEO, and Scott Stewart, CFO will be participating in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 2:00 p.m. CT (3:00 p.m. ET) in Nashville, TN. The Company will also be hosting 1x1s and small group meetings that day.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023, the Company will be hosting 1x1s and small group meetings at the Craig-Hallum 14th Annual Alpha Select Conference in New York, NY.

On Friday, December 1, 2023 Ravi Venkatesan, CEO, and Scott Stewart, CFO will be participating in a fireside chat at the Northland Virtual Communications SaaS Conference at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties can access the Stephens and Northland webcasts by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://cantaloupeinc.gcs-web.com/.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. With over a million active locations across the globe processing more than a billion transactions every year, Cantaloupe is enabling businesses of all sizes to provide self-service experiences for consumers. The company’s vertically integrated solutions fuel growth by offering micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, as well as kiosk and POS innovations. Cantaloupe’s end-to-end platform increases consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, consumer promotions and loyalty programs, while providing business owners increased profitability by leveraging software to drive efficiencies across an entire operation. Cantaloupe’s solutions are used by a wide variety of consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia including vending machines, micro markets and smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, amusement and entertainment venues, IoT services and more. To learn more about Cantaloupe, Inc., visit cantaloupe.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

