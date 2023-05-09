Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for 2023. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of U.S. companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Camelot, which is celebrating its 40th year in business, was selected to Inc’s 2023 Best Workplaces list within the medium/large size category (100-499 employees) as well as to their Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business special category.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“We pride our people and our culture over everything,” says Camelot CEO Sam Bloom, “and this is a particularly special honor as we celebrate our 40th birthday year. Thank you to Inc. for highlighting our commitment to putting our team and our relationships first.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

