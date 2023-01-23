Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media Named to Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media today announced it has been named one of the Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023, an annual ranking of companies that lead the pack in factors ranging from pay and benefits to corporate culture and leadership.

Ad Age Best Places to Work 2023 honors 50 companies that did a standout job over the past year as the ad business met with the challenges of a weakening economy, changing media market and a continued tight talent pool.

“We’re thrilled to make this power-packed ranking our first time out of the gate,” says Camelot CEO Sam Bloom, “and it’s particularly special as we celebrate our 40th birthday year. Our people are our secret sauce – we’re honored that Ad Age recognized our commitment to putting our team and our relationships first.”

The winners—25 top companies with 200 or fewer employees and 25 top companies with more than 200 employees—reflect the highest overall numerical scores based on an analysis of questionnaires submitted by employers and survey responses from their employees.

Ad Age’s scoring system factors in employee responses on topics including pay and benefits and seven other core focus areas (75% of the score) and a company’s policies and practices on areas including pay and benefits, work/life balance, recruitment, training and development (25% of the score).

“The tight labor market forced every business in the industry to compete for talent, and the 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want today,” said Dan Peres, president and editor-in-chief of Ad Age. “Companies will face challenges this year with the economy and ongoing effects of the pandemic, but winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success.”

Ad Age produced Best Places to Work 2023 in partnership with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The competition was open to agencies, ad tech firms, brand or corporate marketing departments or groups and in-house agencies of marketers.

Ad Age honored the winners and revealed the rankings in Ad Age’s Best Places to Work print issue (published Jan. 23) and online at AdAge.com.

About Camelot

Trailblazing through 40 years in the media and marketing industry, Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media, is a Dallas-based independent agency with more than 150 employees in cities across the U.S. – including New York, Los Angeles and Baltimore. We partner with want-to-get smarter leaders from the world’s biggest brands – from TurboTax to Whole Foods to Michaels – to provide media-agnostic, transparent, insight-driven media and marketing strategy and execution that drives stellar results. https://camelotsmm.com/

