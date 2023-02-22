Cambridge Savings Bank Provides Strategic Capital to Help Allen & Gerritsen Reimagine its Future

Creative agency will leverage financing to fund its entrepreneurial vision, upgrade technology and design collaboration spaces in Boston and Philadelphia

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMBs—Cambridge Savings Bank (CSB), a full-service mutual bank with a customer-first approach and over $6 billion in assets, today announced that it is supporting Allen & Gerritsen (A&G) in its effort to reimagine its work environment with a $1 million equipment line of credit. Creative and entrepreneurial in nature, Allen & Gerritsen is an independent agency specializing in creative communications, customer experience (CX), public relations and media and analytics. The firm currently has locations in Boston and Philadelphia.

After 10 years in Boston’s Seaport District, A&G is relocating its office to the city’s Financial District, while also transitioning its second office to a new space in Philadelphia. The line of credit provided by CSB will fund equipment, furniture, and design engineering purchases for both new offices, advancing A&G’s efforts to reimagine the traditional office space and create a more intentional work environment for employees.

“We work with clients who want to do better, be better and show up in ways that make lives better,” said Andrew Graff, Chief Executive Officer at A&G. “It is refreshing to work with a partner like CSB that fully supports our mission statement and offers us the financial tools we need to continue growing and thriving. Rob and his team took a can-do approach, identifying the right funding to support A&G’s ‘Great Reimagination.’”

Established in 1985, A&G offers a diverse range of brand communications and experience services such as brand strategy, creative, customer experience, media planning, analytics, public relations and more. Over the past 35 years, the agency has created leading-edge campaigns for Meet Boston, the Philadelphia Flyers, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Beats by Dre, Yuengling, and more. The capital from CSB will support A&G’s next phase of growth by enabling the development of collaboration spaces and implementation of new technology in both offices.

“Over the past three years, the way in which corporate employees work, and where they work, has changed,” added Rob Kershaw, Senior Vice President and Corporate Banking Team Lead at CSB. “It’s powerful to see a company like Allen & Gerritsen reimagine the workplace to align with its employees’ needs. CSB was eager to structure an appropriate financing package in service of helping this visionary company cultivate a space that will inspire further creativity.”

CSB’s commercial division is focused on serving the unique needs of its local communities and businesses, offering a full suite of Corporate Banking Lending, Asset-Based Lending, Commercial Real Estate Lending, Treasury Management and Trade Services solutions. To learn more about CSB’s custom lending solutions, please visit cambridgesavings.com or contact Rob Kershaw at rkershaw@cambridgesavings.com.

About Cambridge Savings Bank

Cambridge Savings Bank is a full-service banking institution with over $6 billion in assets. As a mutual bank, CSB is committed to improving the quality of life of our employees, customers, and the communities we serve. One of the oldest and largest community banks in Massachusetts, Cambridge Savings Bank offers a full line of individual and business banking services across a robust Massachusetts-based branch network and through digital banking solutions for commercial, small business and consumer customers. To learn more about how we can meet your needs, visit us at cambridgesavings.com, or better yet, come meet us to help you make the most out of your banking relationship. Member FDIC.

About Allen & Gerritsen

Allen & Gerritsen. Boston & Philadelphia. Independent & Integrated. Creativity & Purpose. Communications & Experiences. Data & Humanity. Black Lives Matter & Climate Change is Real. A&G builds the “Brand’s Best Self” through Creative Platforms, Strategic Insights, Communications Planning, Customer Experience, Performance Media, Public Relations, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Outcomes Driven Analytics, Brand Integration, & more. Recent credits include: Meet Boston, Dunkin, Safety 1st, Legal Defense Fund, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Visit Philadelphia, Cava, Blue Cross Blue Shield Massachusetts, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, Philadelphia Flyers, Toast, Albolene, Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, LexisNexis, Cystex, UniFirst, Richard King Mellon Foundation, Certain Dri, Ameresco, Northeastern University, Fresenius, AmeriHealth Caritas, Caron Treatment Centers, National Organization on Disability & more.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

StreetCred PR



Will Ruben



William@streetcredpr.com

847-208-8289

Meaghan McNichol



meaghan@streetcredpr.com

412-720-3777