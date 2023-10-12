CallRail Welcomes Jewel Burks Solomon to Its Board of Directors

New Independent Director brings deep expertise to drive company growth and culture

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CallRail, the AI-powered lead intelligence platform, today announced the addition of Jewel Burks Solomon to its board of directors, serving as Independent Director. Jewel brings not only an impressive background in technology, entrepreneurship, and scaling high-growth businesses, but also a history of improving the tech community through her passion for building great teams and leveling the playing field for Black and Latino entrepreneurs.





“It is an honor to have Jewel’s perspective and expertise on our board of directors,” Marc Ginsberg, CallRail CEO, said. “As Independent Director, Jewel plays a critical role in bringing external perspective and representing the interest of all shareholders. Her combination of deep expertise in the martech ecosystem, proven track record in growing her own successful business, and alignment with our company values make her the perfect match for this role.”

Jewel is the founder and managing partner of Collab Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in Black founders who are building technology to solve consequential problems. Prior to leading Collab Capital, Jewel was Head of Google for Startups US, where she created initiatives that have deployed over $45M in non-dilutive capital to Black and Latino-led businesses since 2020. Jewel has proven success as an entrepreneur. As the Founder/CEO of Partpic, a startup that was acquired by Amazon in 2016, Jewel and her team streamlined the purchase of maintenance and repair parts using computer vision technology.

After the acquisition of Partpic, Jewel became a product leader on Amazon’s Visual Search and Augmented Reality team. She led the integration of Partpic’s technology, launching it as Amazon PartFinder to the over 150 million Amazon Mobile Shopping App users in 2018. Jewel’s experience in the tech entrepreneur community ultimately brought her to CallRail.

“As a member of the Atlanta tech ecosystem, I have watched CallRail grow and scale over the past decade-plus. CallRail has always stood out to me because of their product-led growth strategies, and high customer satisfaction. As I’ve had an opportunity to spend time with the CallRail team, I’ve been impressed with their commitment to their culture and their customers. I’m thrilled to be on board.”

As the newest member of the board, Jewel will be a thought partner to the executive team and the entire board of directors. Her expertise in growth through incredible products, cutting-edge solutions, and strong teams will add considerable value to CallRail’s ongoing strategy development.

To learn more about CallRail, please visit www.callrail.com.

About CallRail

CallRail is the AI-powered lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use insights surfaced by AI to optimize their marketing.

Founded in 2011, CallRail has grown its award-winning platform from G2 top-rated inbound call tracking software to include form tracking, AI-driven Conversation IntelligenceTM, and business communications products. Fitting seamlessly into existing workflows, CallRail integrates with leading marketing and sales software including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics.

Additionally, CallRail’s Partner Program offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. CallRail makes it easier for its partners to expand services, attract customers with greater lifetime value, and share revenue from referral sales.

CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for multiple consecutive years. The Atlanta-based company is powered by nearly 300 employees committed to delivering incredible products. They’ve earned CallRail spots on Inc. Magazine’s 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Best Places to Work list as well as the Forbes Best Startup Employers list in 2020. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.

Contacts

PR Contact

PAN Communications for CallRail



[email protected]