Calix Transforms Marketing Cloud to Engagement Cloud, Enabling Broadband Providers To Automate Impactful Engagement and Support New Market Growth

Automated, scheduled, and triggered communications coming for Engagement Cloud will increase ways to engage with subscribers at critical moments throughout their journey, enabling broadband service providers to seamlessly increase subscriber loyalty and support new market growth

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At Calix ConneXions 2023, broadband platform company Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced the transformation of Calix Marketing Cloud to become Engagement Cloud. This fundamental evolution reinforces the breadth and depth of powerful capabilities that Calix provides broadband service provider (BSP) marketers. Advanced, data-driven insights, integrations with leading digital marketing platforms, increased automation, and new levels of personalization will enable BSPs to engage ever more effectively with their subscribers. With new personalized messages and automated, triggered communications, Engagement Cloud will enable marketers to engage with subscribers in highly impactful ways at every stage of the subscriber journey.





First launched in 2017 as Marketing Cloud, Engagement Cloud remains the industry’s only subscriber engagement solution that enables BSPs to enrich their subscriber experience insights with powerful demographic, psychographic, and geographic data. Hundreds of BSP marketers leverage the capabilities of Engagement Cloud, along with multiple integrated channels—including Constant Contact, Facebook, HubSpot, and Mailchimp—to engage their subscribers with the right personalized offers at the right time.

Innovative marketers have long leveraged the powerful analytics and insights of Engagement Cloud to grow average revenue per user (ARPU), increase subscriber satisfaction with customized offerings, and boost customer lifetime value through highly targeted marketing campaigns.

With these latest advancements, BSP marketers will be able to:

Send triggered, event-based engagements to increase subscriber satisfaction and loyalty. New automation campaigns will be triggered by events such as service anniversaries, opening an opportunity for BSPs to engage subscribers with personalized communications like discounts. When subscribers hit service limits repeatedly, automated campaigns can engage them on upgrade opportunities, improving their experience, increasing loyalty, and growing ARPU.

New automation campaigns will be triggered by events such as service anniversaries, opening an opportunity for BSPs to engage subscribers with personalized communications like discounts. When subscribers hit service limits repeatedly, automated campaigns can engage them on upgrade opportunities, improving their experience, increasing loyalty, and growing ARPU. Showcase their differentiated value with scheduled, personalized subscriber communications. Subscriber insights like total security threats blocked or days of uninterrupted connectivity combined with new automation will allow marketers to send personalized messages through the Command IQ ® mobile app or email that regularly showcase their value.

Subscriber insights like total security threats blocked or days of uninterrupted connectivity combined with new automation will allow marketers to send personalized messages through the Command ® mobile app or email that regularly showcase their value. Easily track key marketing metrics to drive business success. Marketers will be able to customize their Engagement Cloud dashboard to prioritize the insights and key performance indicators (KPIs) that align to their overall business goals. This will make it easy for BSPs to monitor and continually improve their most important marketing metrics.

“Engagement Cloud stands out as much more than just another piece of the marketing stack—it has transformed how we engage with our subscribers, giving us the in-depth insights that we need to shape compelling offers, personalize our interactions, and optimize our marketing campaigns,” said Nate Palmer, vice president, marketing at CentraCom. “We’re excited about taking even greater advantage of Engagement Cloud as Calix continues to enhance the platform with new levels of automation and data-driven insights. The benefits of Engagement Cloud go far beyond marketing—it empowers and informs how CentraCom interacts with our subscribers, allowing us to provide exceptional experiences that increase satisfaction and build loyalty in competitive markets.”

“Our BSP customers have built their businesses by developing deep relationships with subscribers and establishing strong roots in their communities,” said Matt Collins, chief commercial operations officer at Calix. “Accordingly, they are doing much more than simply marketing to subscribers. They are engaging with subscribers. That is why we have evolved the value proposition of Marketing Cloud to Engagement Cloud. With this transformation, BSPs can now leverage automated and triggered communications to engage with subscribers in deeply impactful ways that will grow unbeatable brand loyalty. It is incredibly exciting to see so many broadband marketers using the cloud capabilities on the Calix platform to seamlessly enter new markets and support business growth.”

ConneXions attendees can check out Engagement Cloud in the Innovation Showcase at the Wynn in Las Vegas until October 17.

Learn how to develop a successful subscriber engagement strategy—download the white paper “Building Engagement: How You Can Win Your Subscribers Over Every Day.”

