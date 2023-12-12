Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Appointment of Pharmaceutical Industry Veteran David LaPré to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: CLDI or “Calidi”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of targeted immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of David LaPré to the company’s Board of Directors effective January 1, 2024. The company also announced the resignation of Director Alfonso Zulueta effective November 29, 2023 and the resignation of Director Tom Vecchiolla effective January 1, 2024.





“David LaPré brings a wealth of pharmaceutical industry experience, expertise in solving problems unique to this industry, and a solid understanding of the factors that drive shareholder value. His past experiences will help Calidi move forward as a company, advancing our portfolio of cancer immunotherapies into later stage clinical trials,” said Allan Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Calidi Biotherapeutics. “We also thank Alfonso Zulueta for his service to Calidi Biotherapeutics and his counsel and advice, which have helped guide us to this point as a public company.”

David LaPré currently heads DGL Advisors where he works with leaders in the biopharma industry on technical operations strategy and execution. Previously, for over 20 years, he held senior executive roles in technical operations and supply chain management both in the United States and Switzerland at Roche/Genentech. In these roles, his responsibilities encompassed the commercialization, commercial manufacturing, and global distribution of new medicines. Mr. LaPré has a B.S. in Engineering and Life Sciences from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a M.B.A. from New York University.

“Calidi Biotherapeutics has assembled a world-class team of leaders and advisors with the expertise and skills needed to deliver effective allogeneic stem cell therapies to patient populations with few effective treatment options,” said David LaPré. “I look forward to guiding Calidi’s team and helping them improve operational excellence as they mature their organization.”

About Calidi Biotherapeutics:

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE American: CLDI) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology designed to arm the immune system to fight cancer with a novel stem cell-based therapy delivering a payload to target and kill tumor cells. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing potent allogeneic stem cell-based platforms capable of carrying anti-tumor payloads for use in multiple oncology indications, including high-grade gliomas and solid tumors. Calidi’s off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platforms are designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. This dual approach can potentially treat, or even prevent, metastatic disease. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.calidibio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the “safe harbor” provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “towards,” “would” as well as similar terms, are forward-looking in nature, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements contained in this discussion are based on Calidi’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Calidi will be those that it has anticipated. Any forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Calidi’s control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties are set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Registration Statements filed with the SEC on Form S-4 filed on August 2, 2023, on Form S-1 filed on October 6, 2023 and Form 10-Q filed on November 14, 2023.

Contacts

For Investors:

Stephen Jasper



[email protected]

For Media:

Gwen Gordon



[email protected]