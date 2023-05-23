Calabrio Appoints New CTO to Spearhead True-Cloud AI Innovation

Expansion of Leadership Accelerates Development and Delivery of Products for Customer Success

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Calabrio, the workforce performance company, today announced the appointment of Joel Martins as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), spearheading Calabrio ONE’s true-cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions and customer-centric innovation.

Martins will be responsible for leading the company’s global technology and product management teams, including development, cloud, information technology, security, product marketing, product management, and user experience (UX) development, as well as the Innovation Center. The pivotal addition to the executive leadership team will streamline collaboration between technology and product teams to amplify Calabrio’s customer-centric mindset of efficiently delivering Calabrio ONE products customers love.

“Joel is a force to have on board. He is a technical wizard renowned for his prowess in managing cross-functional, global technology teams. Joel’s proven track record will be mission critical in grasping the opportunities of our strong position in the SaaS market,” said Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Calabrio. “As we bring the product and technology teams together, we’ll have the triad of product development, design, and engineers under one roof. A powerful combination.”

Joel Martins brings over 25 years of software engineering and product management experience at both private equity firms and SaaS companies. Notably, as the CTO at Social Solutions, part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio, he tripled revenues and profits, introduced groundbreaking products, optimized costs, and secured influential investors. Martins subsequently facilitated the sale of the business to private equity firm, Apax, before serving as an operating advisor for Thoma Bravo. His leadership also encompassed overseeing product, technology, product marketing, and sales engineering at PDF Tron, a company that successfully acquired and rebranded Apryse following 12 acquisitions.

“I live by the mantra of delivering the most effective solutions for customer success in the most efficient way possible. It is essential for our technology and product teams to work together seamlessly as one united and agile team, and I look forward to fostering this collaborative approach,” said Martins. “The future of customer experience lies in true-cloud solutions. The combination of Calabrio’s customer-centric mindset and true-cloud platform enables faster product deployment and more AI-fueled capabilities to empower our customers to thrive.”

Under Martins’ leadership, Calabrio will continue to accelerate the advances in its industry-leading workforce performance solutions, with a particular emphasis on AI-driven analytics and automated workflows to augment the performance and experience of contact center agents. Earlier this year, Calabrio announced a commercial integration with OpenAI to accelerate the potential of its proprietary AI and ML capabilities and the framework of its modern workforce performance solutions.

