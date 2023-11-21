Cadmus Leadership Receive Honors at 2023 WashingtonExec Pinnacle Awards

CMO Helle Huxley and Vice President Dawn-Marie Gray win 2023 Pinnacle Awards, CHRO Kerri Morehart recognized as Pinnacle Awards finalist

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cadmus, a leading provider of technical and strategic expertise to governments, energy utilities, and private sector companies worldwide, announced that Chief Marketing Officer Helle Huxley and Vice President of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Dawn-Marie Gray have been named 2023 WashingtonExec Pinnacle Executives of the Year.









The Pinnacle Awards honor industry leaders in their respective fields and in the government industry. Huxley won for Marketing Executive of the Year for Private Firms under $250M, Gray won for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Executive of the Year for Private and Public Firms, and Chief Human Resources Officer Kerri Morehart was recognized as a finalist for HR Executive of the Year for Private Firms under $250M. The awards ceremony was held on November 16, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Huxley received the honor for her successful outreach strategies as well as her MarCom leadership in M&A, which was critical to ensuring a smooth integration process through two acquisitions this past year.

Gray was recognized for her dedication and commitment to promoting a growth mindset at Cadmus, which has helped shape DEIA initiatives that create a roadmap for all employees to become more effective allies in the workplace.

“Congratulations to Helle and Dawn-Marie on their awards and to Kerri on her recognition as a finalist,” said Cadmus President and CEO Ian Kline. “Their outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence exemplify the qualities that every member of the Cadmus team strives to bring to our clients and their critical missions.”

About Cadmus

Cadmus is a strategic and technical consultancy compelled to help solve the world’s most challenging problems. We assemble outstanding teams of leading experts with an ethos grounded in collaboration and a drive for impact, who work seamlessly across disciplines and leverage transformative technologies to help our clients achieve extraordinary outcomes. Together, we are strengthening society and the natural world. Cadmus’ more than 1,000 consultants serve government, commercial, and nongovernmental organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.cadmusgroup.com.

