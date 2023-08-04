Cabo Wabo® Tequila and NASCAR Encourage Fans to Celebrate Safely with New Responsible Drinking Campaign

BROOKLYN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In tandem with the celebration of the first-ever Cabo Wabo® 250 taking place at the Michigan International Speedway, Cabo Wabo® Tequila, the first-ever Official Tequila of NASCAR, and NASCAR are reminding fans to celebrate race day safely with the launch of a new Responsible Drinking initiative. The program marks the start of a multi-year effort urging consumers to embody the bold spirit of Cabo Wabo Tequila by taking the pledge to drink responsibly.





“Cabo Wabo Tequila is proud to bring its bold energy to NASCAR by encouraging fans to enjoy their weekend at the track responsibly,” said Campari America’s Head of Marketing, Andrea Sengara. “We’re inviting attendees to join us for a refreshing mocktail, take a pit stop at our Hydration Station and make a plan with their friends for getting home – whether that’s using rideshare services or electing a designated driver.”

Attendees of the Cabo Wabo 250 can take the brand’s pledge to drink responsibly and create a game plan with friends for getting to and from the racetrack safely. Throughout the weekend fans can drop by the Hydration Station within the Cabo Wabo Garage in the Fan Plaza to enjoy a Bold & Ice Cold – the brand’s signature race day mocktail – or grab a bottle of complimentary water. The brand encourages those 21 and over to hydrate with plenty of water throughout the day, and knows the backseat is always a better choice after a long day at the track.

Cabo Wabo Tequila’s responsible drinking initiative will continue into the 2024 NASCAR season with even bolder efforts, incentives at track and a new national rideshare partnership to get everyone home safely after the race.

Tickets for the Cabo Wabo 250 are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets, and can stay connected to Cabo Wabo Tequila on Instagram or at CaboWabo.com to learn more about this initiative.

