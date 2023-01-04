BXP to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results on January 31, 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BXP (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, after the close of trading on the NYSE. BXP will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and provide an update on BXP.

Participants who would like to join the call and ask a question may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. There will also be a live audio, listen-only webcast of the call, which may be accessed in the Investors section of BXP’s website.

Shortly after the call, a replay of the call will be available on BXP’s website for up to twelve months.

ABOUT BXP

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of September 30, 2022, including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.5 million square feet and 193 properties, including 14 properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

