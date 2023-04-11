BWT Alpine F1® Team Extends Sprinklr Partnership to Enhance Fan Experience

AI-powered listening and fan engagement on 30+ digital and social channels

Seamless publishing across social channels and business units (F1®, racing, cars, e-sports)

Unified reporting and performance analytics

Competitive monitoring

Personalized social advertising optimized through advanced AI

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #CXM–BWT Alpine F1® Team is pleased to confirm a three-year partnership renewal with Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM) as official partner and Unified-CXM platform provider for the team and the wider Alpine brand.

The team will leverage all four Sprinklr product suites – Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Insights, Sprinklr Marketing, and Sprinklr Social – as part of its project to maximize engagement with its loyal fans.

Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform will help BWT Alpine F1® Team future-proof its marketing, customer service, and engagement strategy to stay competitive and continuously evolve its experience strategy.

David Gendry, VP Marketing and Communications, Alpine:

“At BWT Alpine F1® Team we are always looking to reach our fans and engage in new ways. With Sprinklr, we can connect fans to the moments that matter: before, during, and after each Grand Prix. After a successful 2022 season, we are thrilled to extend our partnership to better understand our fans and optimize our digital engagements to best serve them.”

Ragy Thomas, Founder and CEO, Sprinklr:

“BWT Alpine F1® Team is one of the most exciting brands in the world of professional sports. Sprinklr is proud to support their vision for growing fan and community engagement as F1® continues to expand in popularity. We’re also proud of the cultural shifts they are making to create more inclusive, equal, and fair opportunities for everyone who wants to participate. We’re delighted to extend our partnership for three more years with the BWT Alpine F1® Team to help them put all fans at the center of their digital strategy.”

For more information, please visit: https://www.sprinklr.com/f1-alpine/.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

About BWT Alpine F1 Team

BWT Alpine F1 Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with race winners Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. Led by Team Principal Otmar Szafnauer, the team finished fourth in the 2022 Constructors’ Championship as it continues its quest to reach the pinnacle of Formula 1.

Led by CEO Laurent Rossi, Alpine is the French-style sports car brand founded in 1955 by Jean Rédélé and is now the dedicated brand for innovative, authentic and exclusive sports cars of the Renault Group. A wider Business Unit allows Alpine to benefit from the heritage and know-how of its historic Dieppe factory and the engineering expertise of BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alpine Racing and Alpine Cars teams.

