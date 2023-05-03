BuzzFeed, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuzzFeed, Inc. (“BuzzFeed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZFD), a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generations the world has ever seen, today announced that its Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti and President Marcela Martin will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Needham Technology & Media Conference on Tuesday, May 16, at approximately 9:30 AM ET.

Additionally, Founder and CEO Jonah Peretti and President Marcela Martin will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 31, at approximately 3:10 PM ET.

The company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at both conferences.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be accessible in the News and Events section of BuzzFeed, Inc.’s Investor Relations website at investors.buzzfeed.com.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.



BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now — and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

