BuzzFeed, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Delivered Q1 Results in line with March outlook

“We have reached an inflection point in digital media. Over the last few months, we have made significant strategic and organizational changes to position the business for long-term growth. Adaptation is in our DNA. By leaning into Creators and AI, I believe we can unlock new opportunities across our portfolio of trusted brands — including Tasty, First we Feast, Complex, HuffPost, and BuzzFeed,” said Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed Founder & CEO.

First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

BuzzFeed delivered Q1 revenues of $67.2 million, declining 27% compared to the first quarter of 2022 Advertising revenue declined 30% year-over-year to $34.2 million Content revenue declined 33% year-over-year to $21.6 million Commerce and other revenues grew 6% year-over-year to $11.3 million

Net loss was $36.3 million , compared to a net loss of $44.6 million in the first quarter of 2022

, compared to a net loss of $44.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss was $20.2 million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.8 million in the first quarter of 2022

, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $16.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 Time Spent remained relatively consistent year-over-year, with a 3% decrease in overall Time Spent to 109 million hours 2

remained relatively consistent year-over-year, with a 3% decrease in overall Time Spent to 109 million hours BuzzFeed ended the period with cash and cash equivalents of approximately $50 million

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023:

We expect overall revenues in the range of $76 to $81 million

We expect Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $0 to $4 million

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

_________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of how it is calculated and the tables at the back of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results.

2 Excludes Facebook; see below.

Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of how Adjusted EBITDA is calculated. While Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, we have not provided guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure — net loss — due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary to forecast such measure. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available.

Quarterly Conference Call

BuzzFeed’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss our first quarter 2023 results today, May 9, at 5PM ET. The call will be available via webcast at investors.buzzfeed.com under the heading News & Events. To participate via telephone, please dial 833-634-1260 (toll-free) or 412-317-6021 (international) and ask to join the BuzzFeed, Inc. call. A replay of the call will be made available at the same URL.

Additionally, BuzzFeed, Inc. will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 1:00pm ET. The event will be streamed via webcast and followed by a live Q&A session. Registration for the event is now open on our Investor Relations site at investors.buzzfeed.com and a replay of the event will be made available at the same URL.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.buzzfeed.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Definitions

BuzzFeed reports revenues across three primary business lines: Advertising, Content and Commerce and other. The definition of “Time Spent” is also set forth below.

Advertising revenues are primarily generated from advertisers for ads distributed against our editorial and news content, including display, pre-roll and mid-roll video products sold directly to brands and also programmatically. We distribute these ad products across our owned and operated sites as well as third-party platforms, primarily YouTube and Apple News.

are primarily generated from advertisers for ads distributed against our editorial and news content, including display, pre-roll and mid-roll video products sold directly to brands and also programmatically. We distribute these ad products across our owned and operated sites as well as third-party platforms, primarily YouTube and Apple News. Content revenues are primarily generated from clients for custom assets, including both long-form and short-form content, from branded quizzes to Instagram takeovers to sponsored content and content licensing. Revenues for film and TV projects produced by BuzzFeed Studios and Complex Networks are also included here.

are primarily generated from clients for custom assets, including both long-form and short-form content, from branded quizzes to Instagram takeovers to sponsored content and content licensing. Revenues for film and TV projects produced by BuzzFeed Studios and Complex Networks are also included here. Commerce and other revenues consist primarily of affiliate commissions earned on transactions initiated from our editorial shopping content. Revenues from our product licensing businesses are also included here. Additionally, we generate other revenues from the production of live and virtual events such as ComplexCon and ComplexLand.

consist primarily of affiliate commissions earned on transactions initiated from our editorial shopping content. Revenues from our product licensing businesses are also included here. Additionally, we generate other revenues from the production of live and virtual events such as ComplexCon and ComplexLand. Time Spent captures the time audiences spend engaging with our content across our owned and operated sites, as well as YouTube and Apple News, as measured by Comscore. This metric excludes time spent with our content on platforms for which we have minimal advertising capabilities that contribute to our Advertising revenues, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. There are inherent challenges in measuring the total actual number of hours spent with our content across all platforms; however, we consider the data reported by Comscore to represent industry-standard estimates of the time actually spent on our largest distribution platforms with our most significant monetization opportunities. Effective January 1, 2023, we exclude time spent on Facebook from our measure of Time Spent as our monetization strategy is increasingly focused on advertising on our owned and operated properties, and Facebook now contributes an immaterial amount of advertising revenue. Time Spent on Facebook, as reported by Facebook, was approximately 22 million hours and approximately 72 million hours for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which is not included in Time Spent discussed above.

About BuzzFeed, Inc.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, and buy now — and into the future. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to hundreds of millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures and represent key metrics used by management and our board of directors to measure the operational strength and performance of our business, to establish budgets, and to develop operational goals for managing our business. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, excluding the impact of net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax provision, interest expense, net, other income, net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, change in fair value of derivative liability, restructuring costs, transaction-related costs, public company readiness costs, and other non-cash and non-recurring items that management believes are not indicative of ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue for the same period.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management. There are limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin and our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should not be considered a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts (including our outlook for Q2 and FY 2023) or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “affect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about: (1) anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in our business and in the markets in which we operate; (2) demand for products and services and changes in traffic; (3) changes in the business and competitive environment in which we operate; (4) developments and projections relating to our competitors and the digital media industry; (5) the impact of national and local economic and other conditions and developments in technology, each of which could influence the levels (rate and volume) of our advertising, the growth of our business and the implementation of our strategic initiatives; (6) poor quality broadband infrastructure in certain markets; (7) technological developments including artificial intelligence; (8) our success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, officers, key employees or directors; (9) our business, operations and financial performance, including expectations with respect to our financial and business performance and the benefits of our restructuring, including financial projections and business metrics and any underlying assumptions thereunder and future business plans and initiatives and growth opportunities; (10) our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional capital in the future in a higher interest rate environment and any impacts of bank failures or any restrictions on our ability to access our cash and cash equivalents; (11) expectations regarding future acquisitions, partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (12) developments in the law and government regulation, including, but not limited to, revised foreign content and ownership regulations; (13) the anticipated impacts of current global supply chain disruptions, further escalation of tensions between Russia and Western countries and the related sanctions and geopolitical tensions, as well as further escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China; the inflationary environment; the tight labor market; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and evolving strains of COVID-19; and other macroeconomic factors on our business and the actions we may take in the future in response thereto; and (14) our ability to maintain the listing of our Class A common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

BUZZFEED, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited, USD in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 % Change Advertising $ 34,248 $ 48,668 (30 %) Content 21,618 32,279 (33 %) Commerce and other 11,287 10,611 6 % Total revenue $ 67,153 $ 91,558 (27 %) Loss from operations $ (29,718 ) $ (35,298 ) 16 % Net loss $ (36,261 ) $ (44,566 ) 19 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,191 ) $ (16,764 ) (20 %)

BUZZFEED, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, USD in thousands) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,947 $ 55,774 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,229 as at March 31, 2023 and $1,879 as at December 31, 2022) 72,363 116,460 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,270 26,373 Total current assets 146,580 198,607 Property and equipment, net 16,446 17,774 Right-of-use assets 61,615 66,581 Capitalized software costs, net 20,348 19,259 Intangible assets, net 117,532 121,329 Goodwill 91,632 91,632 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,138 14,790 Total assets $ 469,291 $ 529,972 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 27,198 $ 29,329 Accrued expenses 21,992 26,357 Deferred revenue 6,445 8,836 Accrued compensation 18,294 31,052 Current lease liabilities 22,667 23,398 Other current liabilities 5,176 3,900 Total current liabilities 101,772 122,872 Noncurrent lease liabilities 54,269 59,315 Debt 152,281 152,253 Derivative liability 1,185 180 Warrant liabilities 988 395 Other liabilities 430 403 Total liabilities 310,925 335,418 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Class A Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 700,000 shares authorized; 133,258 and 126,387 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 14 13 Class B Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 6,676 and 6,678 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1 1 Class C Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; 0 and 6,478 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively – 1 Additional paid-in capital 717,191 716,233 Accumulated deficit (559,190 ) (523,063 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,669 ) (1,968 ) Total BuzzFeed, Inc. stockholders’ equity 155,347 191,217 Noncontrolling interests 3,019 3,337 Total stockholders’ equity 158,366 194,554 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 469,291 $ 529,972

BUZZFEED, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, USD in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 67,153 $ 91,558 Costs and Expenses Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 47,344 60,818 Sales and marketing 15,301 17,803 General and administrative 22,002 32,562 Research and development 3,819 7,192 Depreciation and amortization 8,405 8,481 Total costs and expenses 96,871 126,856 Loss from operations (29,718 ) (35,298 ) Other income, net 620 862 Interest expense, net (5,418 ) (4,789 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (593 ) (3,416 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability (1,005 ) (1,575 ) Loss before income taxes (36,114 ) (44,216 ) Income tax provision 147 350 Net loss (36,261 ) (44,566 ) Net income attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interest – 164 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (260 ) 164 Net loss attributable to BuzzFeed, Inc. $ (36,001 ) $ (44,894 ) Net loss per Class A, Class B and Class C common share: Basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 140,704 136,425 Diluted 140,704 136,425

BUZZFEED, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, USD in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (36,261 ) $ (44,566 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,405 8,481 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (958 ) 142 Stock based compensation 1,122 3,940 Change in fair value of warrants 593 3,416 Change in fair value of derivative liability 1,005 1,575 Amortization of debt discount and deferred issuance costs 1,345 1,154 Deferred income tax (21 ) 507 Provision for doubtful accounts 223 574 Unrealized gain on investment – (1,260 ) Gain on disposition of assets (175 ) – Non-cash lease expense 5,034 4,690 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 43,837 44,227 Prepaid expenses and other current assets and prepaid expenses and other assets 1,979 2,864 Accounts payable (95 ) (5,741 ) Accrued compensation (12,772 ) (10,117 ) Accrued expenses, other current liabilities and other liabilities (5,183 ) (4,688 ) Lease liabilities (5,862 ) (5,517 ) Deferred revenue (2,395 ) 1,461 Cash (used in) provided by operating activities (179 ) 1,142 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (402 ) (2,369 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (3,974 ) (3,553 ) Proceeds from sale of asset 175 – Cash used in investing activities (4,201 ) (5,922 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 29 358 Payment for shares withheld for employee taxes (193 ) – Payment on Revolving Credit Facility (1,317 ) – Deferred reverse recapitalization costs – (585 ) Cash used in financing activities (1,481 ) (227 ) Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 34 (186 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,827 ) (5,193 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 55,774 79,733 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 49,947 $ 74,540

BUZZFEED, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited, USD in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (36,261 ) $ (44,566 ) Income tax provision 147 350 Interest expense, net 5,418 4,789 Other income, net (620 ) (862 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,405 8,481 Stock-based compensation 1,122 3,940 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 593 3,416 Change in fair value of derivative liability 1,005 1,575 Restructuring1 – 1,843 Transaction costs2 – 2,955 Public company readiness costs3 – 1,315 Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,191 ) $ (16,764 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (30.1 %) (18.3 %) Net loss as a percentage of revenue4 (54.0 %) (48.7 %)

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, reflects costs associated with the organizational changes to align sales and marketing and general and administrative functions as well as changes in content to better serve audience demands. We exclude restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP measures because we believe they do not reflect expected future operating expenses, they are not indicative of our core operating performance, and they are not meaningful in comparisons to our past operating performance. (2) Reflects transaction-related costs and other items which are either not representative of our underlying operations or are incremental costs that result from an actual or contemplated transaction and include professional fees, integration expenses, and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems. (3) Reflects one-time initial set-up costs associated with the establishment of our public company structure and processes. (4) Net loss as a percentage of revenue is included as the most comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is a Non-GAAP measure.

