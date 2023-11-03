Business Insurance Recognizes Safety National as a Best Place to Work in Insurance

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insurance–Safety National Casualty Corporation, a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance provider, has been recognized as a 2023 Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance magazine. This prestigious acknowledgment honors employers who excel in creating a conducive work environment where employees can thrive, contribute to the company’s growth, and enjoy their work.









Safety National was honored as one of 100 companies in the November issue of Business Insurance. The company secured the second position in the Insurers Category and ranked eighth in the Medium-Sized Employers Category. Additionally, Safety National was among the 80 companies recognized in the inaugural Best Places to Work for Women Category.

The awards highlight organizations within the insurance industry that prioritize employee engagement and satisfaction. Best Companies Group conducted a comprehensive two-part assessment to evaluate the winners. The assessment focused on eight core areas, including leadership and planning, corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisors, training and development, pay and benefits, and overall engagement.

“We are extremely honored to be an eighth-time Best Places to Work in Insurance honoree,” said Mark Wilhelm, Executive Chairman at Safety National. “Our employees are the driving force behind all of the value we provide as an organization. Safety National’s reputation as a leading carrier and our sustained growth and success are a testament to the exceptional talent we attract and retain. Creating a balanced and rewarding work atmosphere has always been a priority for us.”

Safety National is a leading specialty insurance and reinsurance provider. With a rich history spanning over 80 years, Safety National offers specialized expertise, flexible program and placement design, and unique claims proficiency. Safety National is a member of the Tokio Marine Group and is rated A++ (Superior), FSC XV by A.M. Best. Learn more at www.safetynational.com.

