Bushel Introduces Bushel FarmTM, the Next Generation of Farm Management Software

FARGO, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agapps—Bushel Inc., an independently-owned software company, announces the launch of Bushel Farm, the next generation in farm management software for farmers and their agribusiness partners. The new offering further reduces the burden of manual data entry for farmers and provides valuable grain marketing insights. Built upon the company’s FarmLogs solution, Bushel Farm offers a robust feature-set in both mobile and desktop experiences, while maintaining its easy-to-use design.





Bushel will also release a one-of-a-kind integration that will enable farmers to auto-populate their individual grain sales data in Bushel Farm mid-2023. Specifically, farmers who do business with one or more of the thousands of grain facilities that use Bushel solutions will be able to import their grain sales data into Bushel Farm. As a result, the manual data entry effort for the farmer will be reduced to a few button clicks as compared to an evening at the computer with stacks of contracts or scale tickets. The first phase of the integration of grain sales data will allow the auto-population of contracts.

“I’ve always loved the FarmLogs app, and I love the Bushel app from my elevator. When I dump a semi at the elevator, within five minutes that ticket pops up on my phone. I don’t even have to have the truck driver tell me what the weight or moisture was,” said Kevin Harstad, a farmer from Stanley, ND. “Once you have the two systems connected, it’ll all be there [in Bushel Farm] and I won’t have to manually enter it anymore. That will be a great feature. I’m looking forward to it.”

Bushel Farm provides farmers both a ground-level and big-picture view of their farm’s operational and financial performance. Powerful automation within the tool transforms key record information into a real-time profit and loss statement and generates valuable insights that farmers can use to make decisions on their own or share with their grain buyers, agronomists, bankers, insurance providers, and other trusted farm partners. The insights include:

Cost of production

Marketing position (sold vs. unprotected production)

Profitability of grain sales based on current market price

Profit & loss at the farm, crop and field level

Packages of Bushel Farm subscriptions are available for commercial grain buyers and other agribusinesses that are looking to strengthen relationships with their farmer customers, track farm practices for specific grain origination programs or assist farmers with grain marketing through managed bushels or over-the-counter (OTC) programs. The solution remains available for individual farms.

“Specialty processors like ourselves have been trying to solve the problem of sharing information downstream to our end buyers,” said Scott Sinner, Partner and Supply Manager at SB&B Foods. “Consumers are requiring much, much more transparency and this [Bushel Farm] is an easy and secure way to do that. Bushel is right on track to make sure that happens.”

FarmLogs, the solution on which Bushel Farm was built, was created in 2011 and acquired by Bushel in 2021. In the past year, development focused on integrations to make Bushel’s farm management software the easiest solution available. Recent integrations include John Deere Operations Center™ and Climate FieldView® for seamless imports of field activities and inputs data. Farmers also have the ability to share field boundary shapefiles and field activity records from Bushel Farm electronically rather than manually for carbon and sustainability programs. Bushel’s data permission controls are built into the platform to ensure data privacy and sharing only when properly authorized by Bushel Farm users.

“Bushel Farm facilitates strategic grain marketing conversations between farmers and grain buyers. When farmers have an easy way to see a clear picture of their operations, it drives better decision-making at the farm-gate and with their grain buyers, too,” Jake Joraanstad, CEO of Bushel said. “We’re excited about automating farm management software in 2023, so farmers can see a real ROI in using these capabilities to make more profitable decisions. This is another example of digitizing the ‘messy middle’ of the supply chain to unlock value.”

Subscriptions to Bushel Farm have grown to an all-time high over the past year. More than 100,000 farmers use a variety of Bushel products today, creating the largest technology network effect among farmers and grain buyers in the U.S. today. Bushel Farm is available on desktop and both Android and Apple devices. Search the App Store™ or Google Play® store for Bushel Farm.

About Bushel

Founded in 2011, Bushel is an independently-owned software company and leading provider of software technology solutions for farmers, grain buyers, ag retailers, protein producers and food companies, headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. Since its launch in 2017, Bushel’s agriculture platform has grown rapidly, powering nearly 2,400 grain facilities across the U.S. and Canada with real-time business information for their producers. The platform now reaches more than 40% of grain origination in the United States and Canada, resulting in one of the largest technology network effects among farmers and grain buyers in the U.S. Bushel’s solution suite includes its flagship mobile app, websites, trading tools, digital payments and money facilitation, market feeds, API services, farm management software, and a custom software division focused on agriculture. Bushel complies with SOC 2 standards and debit card transactions over PCI-certified networks.

