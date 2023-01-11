Built In Honors IntelePeer in Its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Built In today announced that IntelePeer was honored in its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, IntelePeer earned a place on the Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“Just as we strive to delight our customers, we also work endlessly to ensure IntelePeer, its culture and core values bring employees together,” said Frank Fawzi, CEO & president of IntelePeer. “We make it a priority to recognize our employees and reward them for their hard work and are honored to receive this Best Places to Work award from Built In as it reflects our commitment to fostering a welcoming and healthy workplace.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It’s my honor to congratulate this year’s Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they’ve stepped up to meet the modern professional’s new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can’t wait to see that future unfold.”

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry’s most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Built In’s Best Places to Work

Built In’s esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fifth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Startup Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 100 Best Large Places to Work and Editor’s Choice: 100 Best Hybrid Places to Work. The program honors companies – remote, hybrid and in-office – with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps customers communicate better, faster and smarter, through its communications automation platform. Our low code, no code and co-creation options provide customers with simple, easy-to-use tools that can be utilized by anyone and are accessible through developer APIs. Powering automation through AI and analytics, IntelePeer provides industry-leading time-to-value and rapid time to improved customer experiences with solutions that work seamlessly with existing business software and infrastructure. For more information visit: www.IntelePeer.com.

