BuildESG Receives Private Equity Wire 2023 U.S. Emerging Managers Award for Best ESG Data Provider

The award recognizes BuildESG’s emergence as a leading source of ESG insights that helps private markets and investors assess, accelerate and report on their ESG programs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BuildESG, the leading ESG insights and intelligence platform for the private markets, today announced it received the Private Equity Wire 2023 U.S. Emerging Managers Award for Best ESG Data Provider. The Private Equity Wire U.S. Emerging Managers Awards recognize excellence among private equity emerging fund managers and service providers in the U.S. across a wide range of categories.

Private Equity Wire announced the winners of the Private Equity Wire 2023 U.S. Emerging Managers Award at an exclusive awards ceremony on March 30. Private Equity Wire partnered with Bloomberg who pre-selected the GPs and service providers for various award categories and noted the high level of engagement with over 11,400 votes cast.

With over 24 years of experience, BuildESG and its subsidiaries provide the insights, software and reporting management services for ESG professionals of Fortune 500 corporations and private markets participants of all sizes to accelerate the impact of their ESG programs. BuildESG’s proprietary data and content measures and benchmarks the maturity level and highlights the best practices of over 100 private equity firms’ ESG programs and selected portfolio company ESG practices. BuildESG data, analytics and content are available to limited and general partners on the BuildESG software platform, which is complemented by an in-house team of ESG experts and industry leaders. BuildESG members also have access to an ESG program toolkit, ESG value creation case studies, purpose-built ESG workflow management software and reporting and due diligence services.

“We are honored to receive this award from peers in the alternative investments industry,” said Della Jung, BuildESG’s Director of Business Development. “At BuildESG, we are rapidly growing and evolving our platform, data and value creation insights to support our members, and this award affirms our efforts and mission to help our clients identify and capture value creation opportunities as well as mitigate risks in a responsible manner.”

To learn more about BuildESG and its membership platform, please contact info@buildesg.com or visit www.buildesg.com.

About BuildESG

BuildESG is a trusted ESG partner and leading membership-based intelligence platform for the private markets. BuildESG provides actionable, evidence-based ESG insights and solutions for alternative investors, private equity and SMBs by leveraging its award-winning software platform and team of ESG industry leaders and sector specialists. Since 1999, BuildESG’s subsidiaries have provided trusted ESG strategic advisory services to the Fortune 500 and global private equity firms. BuildESG has offices in New York; Greenwich, Conn.; and Berkeley, Calif. To learn more, please visit www.buildesg.com.

