BRS Media’s dotFM Releases Ranking of Top .FM Sites and Brands, .FM Top 100 Hits of 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BRS Media, a diverse and growing media e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive media companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, has released the annual year-end ranking of the Top 100 Hits of 2022, the year’s top .FM sites and brands.

For the 11th Year in a row, dotFM’s year-end top 100 ranking, “.FM Top 100 Hits of 2022” lists the top sites and brands from the past year under the .FM Namespace. The Top 100 hits represent some of the most creative and innovative brands in podcasting, streaming media and social entertainment today. The .FM Top 100 Hits of 2022 chart is available at: https://Get.fm/2022Top100

“While podcasting remained a dominant category in 2022, growth in other segments across varied regions is exciting. From Services and Streaming sites to Broadcasters, Social Entertainers and Apps, the .FM has seen a rise in traffic across the Top Level Domain with a record 45.95 Billion queries, which reflects an astounding 330% growth over the past decade,” remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media, Inc. “It’s truly amazing to see the continued diversity within the .FM namespace, the innovation and originality of dotFM clients is inspiring.”

Highlights from the 2022 ranking: The fastest growing category in 2022 continues to be Podcast Apps, Podcast Hosting and Podcasters like global podcast platform Castbox.fm (No. 1) topping the list for the 4th year in a row. Podcast App/Services Anchor.fm (No. 3) and Megaphone.fm (No. 6), both Spotify owned companies, and Soundon.fm (No. 5), Taiwan’s top Podcast company, continue with their impressive performance in the Top 100.

Today, the .FM TLD is one of the best recognized and most successful rebranded Top-Level Domain in the history of the Internet and represents some of the most innovative brands in Broadcasting, Podcasting, Streaming and Social entertainment. The comprehensive portfolio of registrants not only includes broadcasters, Internet radio, podcasters, and the music community but also interactive companies, premier social media ventures, and streaming entrepreneurs worldwide.

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available through most ICANN Accredited Registrars or any worldwide .FM Registrar Partners (https://get.fm/registrars) like: Namecheap, GoDaddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Gandi.net, Cloudflare and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available at https://Get.fm.

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media was established in 1995, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio’s only Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; Main Street Branding™, helping Clients Assemble a World Class Identity and iRadio® Service. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

