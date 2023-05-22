BRS Media’s dotFM Launches Domain NFTs to Showcase Unique Digital Assets

The .FM TLD continues to innovate and expand offerings to meet the evolving needs of the digital world.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain–BRS Media, a diverse and growing media e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive media companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, has launched Domain and Emoji NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), marking a major step in the evolution of digital ownership and expression

Domain NFTs are unique domains represented by a single NFT that functions as both a crypto wallet address and a standard website domain. With the increasing demand for digital collectibles and NFTs, the .FM TLD is introducing a new way to own and showcase unique digital assets. By offering Domain and Emoji NFTs, the .FM TLD provides a platform for individuals and businesses to acquire and own a one-of-a-kind digital asset that represents their brand, identity, or interests.

“We are thrilled to offer Domain and Emoji NFTs. dotFM has always been at the forefront of innovation and creativity in the domain industry,” remarked George T. Bundy, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BRS Media, Inc. “These NFTs offer a unique way for users to own and control their online presence. NFTs are the future of online identity and branding, and we are proud to be part of this revolution.”

dotFM is well known for its use in the audio, music and podcast industry, and with the launch of Domain and Emoji NFTs, it aims to further expand its reach to individuals and businesses across developing sectors. dotFM has a wide range of premium and emoji domains available as domain NFTs. Customers can browse and purchase domain NFTs on the dotFM website at https://get.fm/NFTs

About BRS Media, Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media was established in 1995, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio’s only Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; Main Street Branding™, helping Clients Assemble a World Class Identity and iRadio® Service. Further information about BRS Media can be found at https://brsmedia.fm. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

Contacts

Junaid Siddiqui



BRS Media Inc.



Email: jsiddiqui@brsmedia.fm