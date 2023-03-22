BRS Media’s dotFM Celebrates Five Years of Emoji Domains

Emoji Domains in .FM TLD Prove to be a Success for Clients.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Emoji–BRS Media, a diverse and growing media e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive media companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, is celebrating the 5th year of the launch of Emoji Domains. Emoji domain is a domain name with an expressive digital image or icon in it.

Since the launch of emoji domains in the .FM top level domain (TLD), dotFM has seen a surge in interest from clients looking to use emoji domains as part of their marketing strategy. The use of emoji domains has allowed brands to stand out in the crowded digital landscape and to create a unique brand identity that is memorable and easy to share. Emojis are incorporated in all aspects of consumers’ online conversations; mobile devices, social media, texting, messaging, and now web domains. Emojis as Domains are Safe, Stable and Secure, they work with all Search Engines; SSL Certificates; Modern Web Browsers; are SEO optimized; and fully DNSSEC compliant.

“Emoji domains in the .FM have proven to be a successful branding strategy for clients of dotFM, in both the traditional Web2 and the decentralized Web3,” remarked George T. Bundy, Chairman & CEO of BRS Media, Inc. “Emoji Domains are short, memorable and perfect for audio content, they have given our clients a competitive edge and helped them to connect with their audience in a fun and engaging way.”

Today, the .FM TLD is one of the best recognized and most successful rebranded Top-Level Domains in the history of the Internet and represents some of the most innovative brands in Broadcasting, Podcasting, Streaming and Social entertainment. The comprehensive portfolio of registrants not only includes broadcasters, internet radio, podcasters, and the music community, but also interactive companies, premier social media ventures, and streaming entrepreneurs worldwide.

The .FM Top-Level Domain as Emoji’s are available directly from dotFM (https://dot.fm), as well as through Retail Registrars (https://get.fm/registrars) like: Porkbun, Gandi, Name.com, iWantMyName, CentralNic Reseller and many more. Information about .FM Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and Emoji Domains are available at https://get.fm/emoji.

About BRS Media, Inc.:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media was established in 1995, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio’s only Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; Main Street Branding™, helping Clients Assemble a World Class Identity and iRadio® Service. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

Contacts

Junaid Siddiqui



BRS Media Inc.



Email: jsiddiqui@brsmedia.fm