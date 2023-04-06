BRS Media’s dotFM Celebrates 25th Anniversary of .FM Top Level Domain.

25 Year Anniversary of the .FM Top Level Domain Celebrates Success Over the Past Quarter Century.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Emoji–BRS Media, a diverse and growing media e-commerce firm that assists traditional and interactive media companies build and brand on the power of the Internet, today announced that dotFM, the .FM Top-Level Domain Registry, is celebrating 25 Years. BRS Media pioneered the ‘multimedia’ domain space launching the .FM Top Level Domain April 6, 1998 at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB ‘98) annual convention, alongside audio based Internet startups like Mark Cuban’s AudioNet and Rob Glaser’s RealAudio.

In 1998, BRS Media launched a little known country domain extension and turned it into one of the best recognized and most successful rebranded Top-Level Domain (TLD) in the history of the Internet. dotFM pioneered the ‘Industry Specific’ vertical domain space a quarter-century ago and the .FM Top-Level Domain continues to be at the forefront of innovative technology. The .FM TLD maintains a compelling reputation as a ‘Cult Brand’ Top-Level Domain, with a distinctive and alternative style that differs from existing top-level domains and representing some of the most innovative brands in Broadcasting, Podcasting, Streaming and Social entertainment.

“The success of .FM over the past 25 years has exceeded our wildest expectations. dotFM has become the go-to domain for the music industry, podcasters, and radio broadcasters.” remarked George T. Bundy, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BRS Media, Inc. “The .FM TLD was the first ‘Industry Specific’ domain extension and over the past quarter-century we’ve seen the domain become an integral part of the online audio industry, and we’re thrilled to continue to be a part of that journey.”

“We are pleased to have reached this milestone, in a competitive online space there isn’t a more stable and consistent Top Level Name than the unique sounding .FM,” remarked Fredy S. Perman, President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of FSM Telecommunications Corporation. “We’re looking forward to the next 25 years and beyond, and we’re excited to see how .FM will continue to evolve and grow.”

The .FM Top-Level Domain is available through most ICANN Accredited Registrars or any worldwide .FM Registrar Partners (https://get.fm/registrars) like: Namecheap, Go Daddy, Hover, Name.com, Dynadot, Network Solutions, Gandi.net, Cloudflare and more. Information about .FM Domains, Emoji Domains, Domain Spotlights, Premium Domains and more is also available at https://get.fm.

About BRS Media, Inc:

Based in the South of Market district (SoMa) of San Francisco CA, BRS Media was established in 1995, featured as one of the fastest growing privately held companies by the SF Business Times and Inc. Magazine for five consecutive years. Its portfolio of leading online properties includes: dotFM® & dotAM®, spotlighting Domain Innovation and Brand Registry Services for media based .FM and .AM domains; dotRadio™ extensions .RADIO.am & .RADIO.fm, Radio’s only Open & Innovative Domain Extensions; Main Street Branding™, helping Clients Assemble a World Class Identity and iRadio® Service. Main Street Branding and dotRadio are trademarks; and dotFM, dotAM and iRadio are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

About FSM Telecommunications Corporation:

FSM Telecommunications Corporation (FSMTC) is the National Telecommunications provider to the four states of the FSM. Services include fixed line telephone, cellular mobile (GSM), Internet (ISP) and cable TV. FSMTC’s vision is to provide the best possible modern, cost-effective telecommunications services by consistently satisfying the realistic expectations of our customers and stakeholders, as well as, ensuring that the country is engaged in today’s information and digital age. Further information about FSM Telecom can be found at https://fsmtc.fm.

FSMTC is a proud member of the Asia Pacific Network Information Centre (APNIC), Asian-Pacific Telecommunications (APT), GSM Association, IntelSat, the International Personal Management Association, the International Telecommunity Union, the Pacific Island Telecommunications Association, and the Pacific Telecommunications Council.

