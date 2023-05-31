Brown Books Publishing Group Releases Political Memoir by Former Texas Congressional Candidate, Raven Harrison

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#books–Former congressional candidate and daughter of retired US Air Force lieutenant colonels, Raven Harrison pens her debut political memoir Raven’s Mantle: Fighting the Betrayal of America (Brown Books Publishing Group; on sale: May 30, 2023). Her journey as a Native-American-and-African-descent woman persevering through corrupt politics is courageous and inspiring as she exposes the battle for freedom that plagues our country.

Harrison’s political career was ignited when her daughter faced severe punishment for the way she voted in a mock-election at her elementary school. This election took place as a means of teaching impressionable young minds what to think instead of how to think for themselves — the incident spurred Harrison’s determination to fight against the indoctrination of school-age children and defend the rights of parents. Guided by her faith and the calling to protect America, Harrison moved back to her native Texas, set aside her successful business interests, and ran for Texas’s 26th Congressional District.

During her congressional run, Harrison was shocked at the deep corruption within “the swamp” of her own political party. Her district’s conservative leaders were determined to keep her out however necessary: blocking her name on fundraising guest lists, spreading rumors, and provoking racist scenes to manipulate public votes. Still, she found the strength to rise above it all in her family, faith and allies. Raven’s Mantle is a testament to Harrison’s resilience and triumph over adversity, and she continues to battle injustice and preserve America’s freedom as a “Fox News Radio” contributor and the host of “Raven’s Radar.”

“Today [Harrison] is fast becoming one of the most respected conservative voices in America. Whether through her regular appearances on FOX News, radio stations across the country, her podcast, her speaking engagements, her social media outreach that touches millions or this book … Raven is someone who says what she means, does what she says and gets things done. I am proud to call her my friend, and I can’t wait to see what she does next.” —Sid Miller, Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture and Former Member of the Texas House of Representatives

“Harrison has a true mama-bear heart that comes out in every page of Raven’s Mantle — a must-read for every mom looking for a dose of hope and inspiration.” —Kimberly Fletcher, Founder of Moms for America

