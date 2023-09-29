Brown Books Publishing Group Releases New Business Book by Entrepreneur and Former ZipRecruiter VP, Mandy Schaniel

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#book–Executive leadership coach and entrepreneur Mandy Schaniel cleverly attests that the common denominator between all types of success is having the mindset that it takes to achieve it. In her debut business book, Faith Over Fear: How to Adopt a Success Mindset (Brown Books Publishing Group; on sale: September 26, 2023), Schaniel demonstrates how building a success mindset has allowed her to retire before the age of 40 after serving on the executive team of several start-ups including industry giants such as ZipRecruiter and GoHire. Her wealth of knowledge offers an insightful roadmap to help readers overcome fear and harness leadership strength to transform their careers.





“Faith Over Fear is an absolute gem … Mandy provides many actionable insights to help anyone overcome their fears and make a lasting, positive impact on their life and the lives of those around them!”—Ward Poulos, Co-Founder of ZipRecruiter

“Fear is real. It can and will consume you unless you know how to change it into faith … When you know you can have the life you want and can contribute to your family, your community and the world, you need to adopt Mandy’s Faith Success Mindset.”—Jonathan Duarte, Founder and CEO of GoHire

Mandy Schaniel will continue her mission of making a positive impact by donating 10 percent of proceeds from Faith Over Fear to various charitable organizations including Cancer Research Institute, Wounded Warrior Project, Children’s Hospital of Orange County and more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Mandy Schaniel is the founder and CEO of Schaniel Consulting Inc., providing leadership and business coaching to start-ups looking to build a culture of inclusivity, progress and success for both business and employees. Her rise to leadership came early when she was recruited to join the executive team at ZipRecruiter as employee number 19. During her four-and-a-half years at ZipRecruiter, she helped lead the company to its first million-dollar month, built the company’s first account-management team, created a safe space for women and men to seek mentorship from growth-minded leaders like herself and led many on her teams to the next steps in their careers. Mandy seeks to keep spreading the knowledge she has gained with anyone looking to take the next step in their life with Faith Over Fear: How to Adopt a Success Mindset.

Contacts

Amy Goppert



amy.goppert@theagencyatbb.com