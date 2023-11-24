Brown Books Kids Publishes Final Installment of Award-Winning Traditional Korean Games Series

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ddakji–Translated from the original Korean edition, comes the much anticipated third and final book in the award-winning Traditional Korean Games series. Let’s Play Jegi (Fall, 2023) follows Let’s Play Gonggi (Spring, 2023) and Let’s Play Ddakji (Fall, 2022) — which was selected as a CBC Children’s Favorites winner as well as a CBC Teacher Favorites winner!





In Im Seo-Ha’s fun and heartwarming, diverse tales, the characters discover and learn how to play three traditional Korean games: Ddakji, Gonggi, and Jegi. The storylines show where the games originated, the history and culture that they came from and how each game has changed over time. Instructions in the back of these books give a step-by-step guide that shows readers how to play the games with their friends and families.

“ A childhood game breaks barriers in this Korean import.” —Kirkus Reviews

“ For any young reader fascinated by games, this is a simple story that has multiple approaches for discussion and use.” —School Library Journal

“ The Korean wave, which started with K-pop, seems to have reached its peak recently — a K-drama on Netflix is top ranked. Now, people around the world can enjoy not only Korean dramas and music but also a variety of cultures’ games. Let’s Play Ddakji was created to introduce children to traditional games that Korean children enjoy and that inspired big-hit K-drama shows. You may learn and enjoy Korean traditional games just as much as K-drama shows.” —Kim Byuun-oh, CEO of Vandal Publishing Co. and President of Korean Picture Book Publishing Association

“ Inspired by a Korean traditional game, one of [the] hottest TV shows was created and appeared in the world. These days, traditional Korean games are receiving worldwide attention and interest. These three picture books contain the methods, values and importance of traditional Korean games. The playstyle featured here will be an experience for both children and adults who have watched the drama.” —Heysuk Yoon, Award-Winning Author and President of Writer’s Academy

Im Seo-Ha studied literature at university. After graduation, she worked as an editor for a publishing house. Still, the chattering little writer in her heart kept sticking her head out and writing. As an active co-creator of Three People — a creative group specializing in children’s books — she has written many books, including Let’s Play Ddakji, Let’s Play Gonggi, and Lets Play Jegi.

