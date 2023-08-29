Bronx Zoo’s Beloved ‘Boo at the Zoo’ Continues Tradition in 2023

Two new additions join New Yorkers’ favorite daytime Halloween activity: ‘Bones Tells Us Stories: Animal Skeleton Exhibit’ and ‘Spooky Stories to Tickle Your Spine

Boo at the Zoo (All Ages): Saturdays and Sundays; September 30 – October 29 (Including Monday, October 9)

Boo at the Zoo 2023: https://bit.ly/45qPmId

Boo at the Zoo 2022: https://bit.ly/3EbidUZ

BRONX, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fall under autumn’s spell and join us at the Bronx Zoo as “Boo at the Zoo” returns for another year of family fun. On Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29 (and Monday, Oct. 9), this New York tradition allows families to enjoy Halloween festivities and see animals from all over the world. Boo at the Zoo joins the festive fall lineup at the Bronx Zoo, which also includes the all-new Pumpkin Nights which takes place Thursdays – Sundays, Sept. 28 to Oct. 29, from 6p.m. – 10p.m.





Tickets for Boo at the Zoo can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/3y1pnbx

Tickets for Pumpkin Nights can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/47aOetv

Boo at the Zoo, the fun family-friendly experience includes exhibits and traditional favorites throughout the park including the popular professional pumpkin carving demonstrations and displays; magic and mind reading shows; and the spooky extinct animal graveyard. Animal-themed costumed stilt walkers and Halloween animal puppets will headline the costume parade each day on Astor Court and the Wildlife Theater will perform each day in Asia Plaza.

“Boo at the Zoo has always been a magical time where families come together to create lifelong memories,” said Rachel Libretti, Director of Event Programming and Rides at the Bronx Zoo. “Some attractions, like our wonderful magician David Levitan, have been staples of Boo at the Zoo so long that the event has become multi-generational. This year we’re excited to offer new and enchanting features to keep the tradition fresh.”

What’s new this year

Bones Tells Us Stories: Animal Skeleton exhibit: Discover the fascinating features of skeletons from a collection of animal species you might see in the zoo at Grizzly Corner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Discover the fascinating features of skeletons from a collection of animal species you might see in the zoo at Grizzly Corner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spooky stories to tickle your spine: Listen to folktales from around the world featuring animals that you can see here in the zoo at Giraffe Corner at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.

Returning favorites

Costume parade: Visitors are encouraged to join in on the fun and dress up or partake in Halloween crafts ahead of joining stilt walkers and Halloween-themed puppets for photo ops and a stroll through Astor Court at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., weather permitting

Visitors are encouraged to join in on the fun and dress up or partake in Halloween crafts ahead of joining stilt walkers and Halloween-themed puppets for photo ops and a stroll through Astor Court at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., weather permitting Halloween crafts: Decorate your own jack-o’-lantern mask at Giraffe Corner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Decorate your own jack-o’-lantern mask at Giraffe Corner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Magic and mind reading: Our fan-favorite magician returns with an animal-inspired magic and mind reading show sure to thrill and delight the entire family at Giraffe Corner at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Our fan-favorite magician returns with an animal-inspired magic and mind reading show sure to thrill and delight the entire family at Giraffe Corner at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. Pumpkin carving: Watch as expert artists create giant animals and intricate scenes out of pumpkins at Dancing Crane Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (speed carving at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.)

Watch as expert artists create giant animals and intricate scenes out of pumpkins at Dancing Crane Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (speed carving at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.) Wildlife theater: Join the witch and all her creepy crawly friends for this funny, short musical for the whole family at Asia Plaza Theater at 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Join the witch and all her creepy crawly friends for this funny, short musical for the whole family at Asia Plaza Theater at 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 4 p.m. Boo playground: Enjoy Halloween-themed lawn games that are fun for the whole family at Astor Court from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy Halloween-themed lawn games that are fun for the whole family at Astor Court from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Endangered species graveyard: Stop by the eerie graveyard of animal species that are no longer with us and learn how to prevent extinctions from happening in the future at Astor Court from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop by the eerie graveyard of animal species that are no longer with us and learn how to prevent extinctions from happening in the future at Astor Court from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pumpkin trail: Walk among hundreds of expertly carved pumpkins and find your favorite at the Butterfly Patio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk among hundreds of expertly carved pumpkins and find your favorite at the Butterfly Patio from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Trick-or-truth trail: Follow the trail to learn about some so-called “spooky” animals and bust some creepy myths at Rhino Trail from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As guests of the park, Boo at the Zoo participants can spend the day surrounded by 265 acres of fall foliage and encounter more than 10,000 animals from all around the world while visiting the many Halloween-themed exhibits in nearly every corner of the zoo.

WCS member reservations and Bronx Zoo admission tickets include access to Boo at the Zoo activities. Tickets go on sale Aug. 29 and must be obtained in advance at BronxZoo.com.

About The Bronx Zoo

The Bronx Zoo, located on 265 acres of hardwood forest in Bronx, NY, opened on Nov. 8, 1899. It is world-renowned for its leadership in the areas of animal welfare, husbandry, veterinary care, education, science and conservation. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is the flagship park of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world’s largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. Our curators and animal care staff work to save, propagate, and sustain populations of threatened and endangered species. We have educated and inspired more than 400 million visitors at our zoos and aquarium since our opening and host approximately 4 million guests at our parks each year – including about a half-million students annually. The Bronx Zoo is the largest youth employer in the borough of the Bronx, providing opportunity and helping to transform lives in one of the most under-served communities in the nation. The Bronx Zoo is the subject of THE ZOO, a docu-series aired world-wide on Animal Planet. For additional information or general inquiries, please contact Mary Dixon, mdixon@wcs.org (347-840-1242).

