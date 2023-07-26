Broadcasting Legend Ron Insana Joins Dynasty Financial Partners as Chief Market Strategist

Dynasty Appoints Mr. Insana to Investment Committee, Taps Him to Work with Leading Financial Advisors

Dynasty’s Investment Platform Administers Over $36 Billion in Client Assets*

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynasty Financial Partners has named Ron Insana to the new role of Chief Market Strategist. Mr. Insana will join the firm’s Investment Committee and the investment committees of Dynasty Network firms. He will, in addition, meet and share insights with financial advisors in Dynasty’s Network and their clients.





As Dynasty’s Chief Market Strategist, Mr. Insana will be a spokesperson for the company on investment, economic, and related topics.

“We are thrilled to have Ron Insana, a legend in the financial services industry and a pioneer of financial journalism, representing Dynasty and sharing his deep and varied investment experience in hopes to catalyze growth for our partner firms,” said Shirl Penney, Dynasty’s CEO and co-founder.

Mr. Insana has had a distinguished career in broadcast journalism. Significant moments include his award-winning coverage of the market crash of 1987 and one of the first eyewitness accounts of the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. He has also worked as an asset manager. As a bestselling author, his books include “The Message of the Markets” and “Trend Watching: How to Avoid Wall Street’s Next Fads, Manias, and Bubbles.” He is a frequent guest on CNBC and MSNBC, where he sheds light on pressing economic and market issues. He also shares his syndicated Market Scoreboard Report with radio listeners everywhere.

Named one of the “Top 100 Business News Journalists of the 20th Century,” Mr. Insana is known for his high-profile interviews with world leaders such as President Bill Clinton and President George Bush, billionaire investors including Warren Buffett and George Soros, captains of industry like Bill Gates and Jack Welch, as well as top economists, analysts, and influencers.

Mr. Insana joins Dynasty as the firm prepares to host its annual Investors Forum for independent advisors in November 2023. A leading investment conference for RIAs, this year’s Investment Forum will take place in Nashville, Tenn., from November 13 through November 15, 2023. Mr. Insana will be a featured speaker along with other leading investment-firm executives.

In his new role with Dynasty, Mr. Insana will work closely with Chief Investment Officer Bob Shea to identify strategic opportunities for the investment portfolios. Mr. Shea oversees Dynasty’s Investment Platform, which administered $36 Billion in end-client assets as of Q1 2023 Period End.

“Ron is a giant in the investment industry, both as an incisive reporter and a hands-on practitioner,” said Mr. Shea. “To say my team and I are looking forward to this collaboration is an understatement.”

Besides the responsibilities described above, Mr. Insana’s work with Dynasty will include developing and leveraging investment content and advising Dynasty’s leadership on investment strategy, market intelligence, and business development.

Independent advisors can use Dynasty’s Investment Platform in several ways, from research and due diligence to outsourced investment products and services through the company’s OCIO program, featuring a range of asset classes, including equities, fixed income/capital markets, and alternative investments.

*As of period ending 3/31/2023

