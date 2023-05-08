Brightcove Named Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2023 Report

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BCOV #Aragon—Brightcove (Nasdaq: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, was named a “Leader” by Aragon Research, Inc. in “The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2023” report for a second consecutive year.

“We’re honored to be identified as a Leader for enterprise video in The Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video, 2023 report. The report focuses on exciting solutions and strategies for enterprises to grow business with streaming video, which aligns with Brightcove’s offerings,” said Scott Levine, SVP and Head of Product at Brightcove. “Some ways we’re innovating and meeting customer demands include advancing video-first internal communications experiences via our Communications Studio offering and broadening e-commerce integrations to allow businesses to engage buyers with interactive video.”

Brightcove’s platform focuses on scalability, stability and flexibility for its video marketing platform, video analytics, social video management, and live broadcast and OTT capabilities. The company has a wide breadth of integrations with interactivity and e-commerce solutions, end-to-end analytics platforms with actionable data, digital asset and content management systems, and meeting automation platforms, alongside the platform’s premium video experiences across all endpoints (web, mobile, and smart TVs). “The full and connected suite of Brightcove’s products, solutions and services helps organizations implement a video-first strategy to drive revenue and engage customers, employees and audiences at a deeper level,” added Levine.

Aragon Research defines the Leader position as companies that “have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand and effectively perform against those strategies.” Brightcove emerged in the enterprise video market at a time when employees and customers continue to consider video the most engaging form of communication and the catalyst for better experiences that drive business outcomes.

“In our research for the Enterprise Video Globe Report, we looked into product performance, strategy, and vision of each company,” said Jim Lundy, CEO of Aragon Research. “Brightcove has made significant progress on its strategic priorities with innovation investments that have broadened its solution and services offerings while showcasing that their scale and reliability is a differentiator.”

The ninth annual “The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2023” evaluated 14 enterprise video vendors deemed to be making a difference in better customer and employee experiences.

For more information and to read The Aragon Research Globe™ for Enterprise Video, 2023 report, visit Brightcove.com.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them “AS IS,” without warranty of any kind.

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology’s ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Visit www.brightcove.com.

