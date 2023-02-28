Brightcove Launches Communications Studio, a Video Streaming Solution to Boost Internal Communications Capabilities

Communications and HR professionals can now leverage video streaming technology to increase global engagement with key stakeholders

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BCOV #Brightcove—Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the most trusted streaming technology company in the world, today announced the launch of Brightcove Communications Studio, a new video-first solution designed to help HR and communications professionals build deeper relationships and better engage with their internal stakeholders.





“Whether you have a hybrid, in-person or virtual working environment, we have all seen how vital it is to proactively communicate with internal stakeholders regardless of location or language. Companies are looking for the most powerful ways to engage, inform, educate and inspire employees, shareholders, franchisees and partners,” said Marty Roberts, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Marketing for Brightcove. “A video-first strategy for internal communications can be a powerful tool to build and retain stronger connections with all stakeholders globally.”

Brightcove Communications Studio is a customizable solution providing a branded and seamless experience to reach and engage stakeholders, both internally and externally. From onboarding employees to distributing company-wide updates and training, Communications Studio creates a consumer-centric streaming experience for stakeholders to tackle common internal communications challenges.

Brightcove Communications Studio features:

Immersive Streaming : the solution features new video carousels for a highly visual discovery experience and organized collections that internal communications teams can curate to provide a tailored viewing experience for their audiences

the solution features new video carousels for a highly visual discovery experience and organized collections that internal communications teams can curate to provide a tailored viewing experience for their audiences Secure Viewing: enhanced with security and protection features, such as Single Sign-On, IP restrictions and content protection

enhanced with security and protection features, such as Single Sign-On, IP restrictions and content protection Live and On-Demand Content: the solution enables live, pre-recorded and on-demand content to power internal communications efforts for activations like town halls, company all-hands, and team presentations

the solution enables live, pre-recorded and on-demand content to power internal communications efforts for activations like town halls, company all-hands, and team presentations Additional Capabilities: easy-to-use video management and publishing interface, multilingual support, interactive elements (polls, quizzes, chats), search functionality, automated captioning capabilities for accessibility, and analytics and reporting

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com.

