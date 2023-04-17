Brightcove Forms Strategic Partnership with Frequency to Launch an Integrated FAST Channel Solution

The integration with Frequency will allow Brightcove customers to launch FAST channels and manage content, programming and monetization from the Brightcove platform

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BCOV #FASTchannel—Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it has entered into a partnership with Frequency, a cloud-based video platform powering linear channel creation for content providers. As a leader in free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel solutions, Frequency’s integration into Brightcove’s award-winning video platform allows customers to seamlessly create, launch and manage FAST channels to expand their reach and increase their revenue.

“Empowering media companies to reach, engage and monetize new audiences is at the core of Brightcove’s Media Studio solution,” says Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove. “FAST channels are a high-growth, reach-expanding, revenue-generating medium for media companies. With this partnership, we are expanding the way our customers can grow via launching their own FAST channels directly from our powerful video platform. Our integration with Frequency will also help our customers centralize their video content, programming, distribution and ad monetization via an integrated workflow.”

Brightcove and Frequency’s partnership combines their solutions to help customers create linear channels for distribution to FAST aggregators, MVPD and vMVPD, and distribution channels globally. With the integration available within the Brightcove Marketplace, customers can connect their video library with Frequency for world-class scheduling and distribution. Through the partnership, Brightcove aims to take the work out of building channels to make it easy for customers to publish their content to FAST channels.

“This partnership will give Brightcove’s customers a seamless way to create linear viewing experiences to reach their audiences on every device and in every form,” said Blair Harrison, CEO and Founder of Frequency. “Our tools are designed to empower customers to deliver the programming they know their viewers want in a visually stunning way with the simplest and most intuitive workflows.”

The integration with Frequency will work with Brightcove’s recently announced Ad Monetization service, end-to-end insights products, and the newly formed global advertising operations team to help media companies plan and maximize their advertising strategy and revenue.

For more information, visit Brightcove.com.

About Frequency

Frequency is a Los Angeles-based software company that builds and operates a cloud-based video SaaS platform for the creation, distribution, and monetization of linear channels. Frequency delivers channels to over 350 million connected TVs globally, via the world’s leading Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) and MVPD platforms. Frequency is the fastest growing linear streaming platform in OTT. With hundreds of content providers in our network, Frequency creates innovative software that is defining the future of TV. We empower our customers to create content experiences that inspire, educate, and entertain audiences all over the world. Visit www.frequency.com.

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Visit www.brightcove.com.

Contacts

Media

Brightcove



Joseph J. Nuñez



jnunez@brightcove.com

Frequency



Sean Herpolsheimer



sherpolsheimer@brandedpublicrelations.com