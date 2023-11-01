Brightcove Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Our third quarter results were highlighted by double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth and margins, as well as revenue and profitability that were at or above the high end of our guidance ranges. Our continued strength in new business in both our Enterprise and Media end-markets, including important new customer wins, demonstrates the success of our strategy and the long-term opportunity we see. Our focus in the coming quarters is to build upon this success, our market-leading position in streaming, and deliver improved year-over-year revenue and profitability,” said Marc DeBevoise, Brightcove’s Chief Executive Officer.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $51.0 million, a decrease of 5% compared to $53.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. Subscription and support revenue was $48.6 million, a decrease of 6% compared to $51.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.

​​A Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Other Third Quarter and Recent Highlights/Updates:

In the Black Network (ITBN), a new OTT company focused on streaming content that showcases Black storytellers and culture, successfully launched its new streaming service powered by Brightcove’s industry-leading technology. In addition, ITBN will be using Brightcove’s Ad Monetization service to help maximize its ad revenue opportunities. Other notable media customers signed, renewed or expanded in the third quarter include Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Carnegie Hall, CBS Television Network, Coupang, D-League, DogTV, Funny or Die, J:Com, the largest cable company in Japan, The Metropolitan Opera, RayCom Sports, and SBT, one of the largest broadcast media companies in Brazil. Additionally, we extended our leadership with media customers with the successful launches of Yahoo and the NHL on our platform, as they deliver compelling viewing experiences to their millions of customers by utilizing our end-to-end solutions.

Announced that Acquia, the digital experience leader with Drupal at its core, has selected Brightcove to power its video marketing strategy. By leveraging the Brightcove platform, Acquia will be better able to reach current and prospective customers with market and technology trends that will increase engagement and ultimately conversion. Other notable enterprise customers signed, renewed or expanded in the third quarter include a mix of Technology, Financial Services, Consumer/Retail and other companies, including: AMC Theatres, Autodesk, Bain & Company, Blackstone, Build-a-Bear, Chick-Fil-A, CNC Technologies, Docusign, Estee Lauder, Navy Federal Credit Union, NYU Langone Health, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, Tyson Foods, and VMWare.

Named the winner of the “Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution” award in the 6 th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, as our robust technology stack and resources demonstrated the ability to help customers enhance the viewer experience and increase audience engagement across enterprise and media customers.

annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, as our robust technology stack and resources demonstrated the ability to help customers enhance the viewer experience and increase audience engagement across enterprise and media customers. Expanded the capabilities of our platform with the successful launch of Brightcove Ad Insights, which uses machine learning models and proprietary metrics, to provide Brightcove customers with detailed analytics and insights that accurately portray viewer tolerance for ads, enabling them to optimize their ad load without disrupting the audience experience and retention. We also added PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), via a previously announced partnership, as a new source of demand to our Brightcove Ad Monetization capabilities. Additionally, we extended our social distribution capabilities to include Pinterest (Nasdaq: PINS), a key social platform for our enterprise customers using video to move ecommerce.

12-month Backlog (which we define as the aggregate amount of committed subscription revenue related to future performance obligations in the next 12 months) was $121.1 million. This represents a 6% increase year-over-year over $113.8 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022. Total backlog was $174.2 million, a 21% increase year-over-year over $144.1 million at the end of the third quarter 2022.

Average annual subscription revenue per premium customer was $95,900 in the third quarter of 2023, excluding starter customers who had average annualized revenue of $3,800 per customer. The average annual subscription revenue per premium customer compares to $95,900 in the third quarter of 2022.

Ended the third quarter of 2023 with 2,618 customers, of which 2,077 were premium.

Business Outlook:

Based on information as of today, November 1, 2023, the Company is issuing the following business updates and financial guidance

Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $49.0 million to $51.0 million, including approximately $2.6 million of professional services revenue and $0.9 million of overages.

Full Year 2023 Guidance:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $200.0 million to $202.0 million, including approximately $8.9 million of professional services revenue and $4.8 million of overages.

Earnings Stream Information:

Brightcove earnings will be streamed on November 1, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results and current business outlook. To access the live stream, visit the “Investors” page of the Company’s website, http://investor.brightcove.com. Once the live stream concludes, an on-demand recording will be available on Brightcove’s Investor page for a limited time at http://investor.brightcove.com.

About Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV)

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Visit www.brightcove.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2023, our position to execute on our growth strategy, the effects of our restructuring efforts, and our ability to expand our leadership position and market opportunity. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: the effect of macro-economic conditions currently affecting the global economy; our ability to retain existing customers and acquire new ones; our history of losses; expectations regarding the widespread adoption of customer demand for our products; the effects of increased competition and commoditization of services we offer, including data delivery and storage; keeping up with the rapid technological change required to remain competitive in our industry; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit additional highly-qualified personnel; our reduction in force, including risks that the related costs and charges may be greater than anticipated and that the restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits, may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and train skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the price volatility of our common stock; and other risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and similar disclosures in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Brightcove has provided in this release the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share, and revenue and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis. Brightcove uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating Brightcove’s ongoing operational performance. Brightcove believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing its financial results with other companies in Brightcove’s industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. As noted, the non-GAAP financial results discussed above of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, merger-related and restructuring expenses, restructuring and other (benefit) expense. The non-GAAP financial results discussed above of adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss), plus other income/expense, including interest expense and interest income, the provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger-related and restructuring expenses, restructuring and other (benefit) expense. Merger-related expenses include fees incurred in connection with an acquisition and restructuring expenses include primarily cash severance costs. Revenue and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis reflect our revenues and adjusted EBITDA using exchange rates used for Brightcove’s Fiscal Year 2023 outlook on Brightcove’s press release on February 23, 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As previously mentioned, a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release. The Company’s earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found on the Investors section of the Company’s web site at http://www.brightcove.com.

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,422 $ 31,894 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 30,262 26,004 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,743 19,422 Total current assets 66,427 77,320 Property and equipment, net 42,730 39,677 Operating lease right-of-use asset 16,823 18,671 Intangible assets, net 7,290 10,279 Goodwill 74,859 74,859 Other assets 6,016 7,007 Total assets $ 214,145 $ 227,813 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,857 $ 11,326 Accrued expenses 17,519 26,877 Operating lease liability 4,403 4,157 Deferred revenue 67,248 61,597 Total current liabilities 103,027 103,957 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 18,143 20,528 Other liabilities 673 981 Total liabilities 121,843 125,466 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 44 42 Additional paid-in capital 325,402 314,825 Treasury stock, at cost (871 ) (871 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,845 ) (1,593 ) Accumulated deficit (230,428 ) (210,056 ) Total stockholders’ equity 92,302 102,347 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 214,145 $ 227,813

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Subscription and support revenue $ 48,571 $ 51,814 $ 144,686 $ 156,403 Professional services and other revenue 2,409 2,130 6,345 5,367 Total revenue 50,980 53,944 151,031 161,770 Cost of revenue: (1) (2) Cost of subscription and support revenue 16,892 18,247 51,760 52,172 Cost of professional services and other revenue 2,369 1,816 6,269 5,575 Total cost of revenue 19,261 20,063 58,029 57,747 Gross profit 31,719 33,881 93,002 104,023 Operating expenses: (1) (2) Research and development 8,730 7,931 28,941 24,540 Sales and marketing 17,222 19,023 55,721 55,272 General and administrative 7,941 7,748 27,410 24,391 Merger-related 117 – 307 747 Other expense – – – 1,149 Total operating expenses 34,010 34,702 112,379 106,099 Loss from operations (2,291 ) (821 ) (19,377 ) (2,076 ) Other income (expense), net 130 (668 ) 9 (1,880 ) Loss before income taxes (2,161 ) (1,489 ) (19,368 ) (3,956 ) Loss (benefit) from provision for income taxes 260 191 1,004 (338 ) Net loss $ (2,421 ) $ (1,680 ) $ (20,372 ) $ (3,618 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted Basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.09 ) Diluted (0.06 ) (0.04 ) (0.47 ) (0.09 ) Weighted-average shares—basic and diluted Basic 43,332 41,972 42,976 41,712 Diluted 43,332 41,972 42,976 41,712 (1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 122 $ 132 $ 389 $ 385 Cost of professional services and other revenue 92 76 284 334 Research and development 598 378 1,837 2,035 Sales and marketing 1,057 1,015 3,157 2,857 General and administrative 1,541 1,245 4,773 4,109 Other expense – – – 249 (2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in the above line items: Cost of subscription and support revenue $ 547 $ 376 $ 1,749 $ 1,156 Sales and marketing 406 417 1,239 1,246

Brightcove Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, Operating activities 2023 2022 Net loss $ (20,372 ) $ (3,618 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,244 7,141 Stock-based compensation 10,440 9,969 Provision for reserves on accounts receivable 138 166 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,556 ) (1,871 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (684 ) (1,351 ) Other assets 1,042 38 Accounts payable 3,065 863 Accrued expenses (6,737 ) (242 ) Operating leases (291 ) 5,202 Deferred revenue 6,017 3,452 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 306 19,749 Investing activities Cash paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired – (13,215 ) Purchases of property and equipment, net of returns (2,820 ) (8,617 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (10,037 ) (9,678 ) Net cash used in investing activities (12,857 ) (31,510 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options – 142 Deferred acquisition payments (1,700 ) – Other financing activities (256 ) (50 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,956 ) 92 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (965 ) (2,722 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (15,472 ) (14,391 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,894 45,739 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 16,422 $ 31,348

Brightcove Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit, GAAP Loss (Income) From Operations, GAAP Net Loss and GAAP Net Loss Per Share to Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations, Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income and Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income Per Share (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GROSS PROFIT: GAAP gross profit $ 31,719 $ 33,881 $ 93,002 $ 104,023 Stock-based compensation expense 214 208 673 719 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 547 376 1,749 1,156 Restructuring 6 – 104 – Non-GAAP gross profit $ 32,486 $ 34,465 $ 95,528 $ 105,898 GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue 62 % 63 % 62 % 64 % Stock-based compensation expense 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.4 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.1 % 0.7 % 1.2 % 0.7 % Restructuring 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.0 % Non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue 64 % 64 % 63 % 65 % INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS: GAAP loss from operations $ (2,291 ) $ (821 ) $ (19,377 ) $ (2,076 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,410 2,846 10,440 9,720 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 953 793 2,988 2,402 Merger-related 117 – 307 747 Restructuring 74 – 2,830 – Other expense – – – 1,149 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 2,263 $ 2,818 $ (2,812 ) $ 11,942 NET INCOME (LOSS): GAAP net loss $ (2,421 ) $ (1,680 ) $ (20,372 ) $ (3,618 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,410 2,846 10,440 9,720 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 953 793 2,988 2,402 Merger-related 117 – 307 747 Restructuring 74 – 2,830 – Other expense – – – 1,149 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,133 $ 1,959 $ (3,807 ) $ 10,400 GAAP diluted net loss per share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.47 ) $ (0.09 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.25 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net loss per share 43,332 41,972 42,976 41,712 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 43,364 42,148 42,976 42,080

