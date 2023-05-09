Brightcore Energy Ranked Among Highest on Best Places to Work List

Brightcore Named on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

ARMONK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—Brightcore Energy, a leader in providing end-to-end renewable energy solutions, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list and was also recognized as one of the Best Medium Sized Companies to Work For and one of the Best Companies in the Northeast to Work For. These lists are the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Inc. selected 591 honorees this year, after each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Brightcore Energy’s mission is to help their commercial, industrial, and institutional clients meet sustainability goals and/or mandates, while dramatically reducing their carbon footprint. Their diverse suite of services includes engineering, design, development, implementation, and financing of renewable energy solutions – including geothermal heating and cooling, commercial solar, and LED Lighting.

Mike Richter, Brightcore Energy President, said it is an honor for Brightcore to be recognized on the Best Workplaces list, and that the Brightcore team is full of passionate, brilliant, and dedicated sustainability professionals. He believes the key to success has been giving employees a culture where they can thrive and reach their potential.

“At Brightcore Energy, we strive to foster an inclusive atmosphere that provides a cooperative work environment where everyone is treated with mutual respect, trust, and understanding,” Richter said. “We recognize that our ability to serve our clients, to meet and exceed their goals, is tied directly to the culture that we forge within our four walls. The foundation of Brightcore is based on empowering our employees to use their unique skills and cultivating collaboration to be more than the sum of our parts.”

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

Brightcore will be featured in the May/June 2023 Inc. Magazine issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com.

About Brightcore Energy

Brightcore Energy is a provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional market, including, high-efficiency renewable heating and cooling (geothermal), commercial and community solar, LED lighting and controls, electric vehicle (EV) charging, battery storage, smart building solutions and other emerging technologies. Brightcore Energy accelerates the deployment of a wide range of energy-efficiency and renewable energy technologies through its innovative Efficiency-as-a-Service (EaaS) model that requires no capital investment and provides for immediate operating cost savings, making it affordable and seamless for buildings to quickly and easily transition their legacy energy platforms to significantly more efficient and sustainable ones. They make buildings perform better, while providing building owners and tenants with immediate cost savings and revenue potential – without the need for any capital investment. Learn more: BrightcoreEnergy.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

